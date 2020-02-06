This week Last week Year ago
30-year fixed 3.45 3.51 4.41
15-year fixed 2.97 3.00 3.84
5-year adjustable 3.32 3.24 3.91
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Stocks rise as investors focus on solid corporate earnings
Technology companies led stocks higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday, adding to the market's solid gains this week.Major indexes were on track for…
National
Minnesota House Democrats seek more early childhood funding
Minnesota House Democrats want to spend as much as $500 million of the state's projected $1.3 billion budget surplus on a one-time bump in spending on early childhood education and child care, their leaders announced Thursday as they rolled out their agenda for the 2020 session.
National
Kansas case spurs House panel inquiry on judicial harassment
The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday questioned the adequacy of the protections against workplace harassment and misconduct in the judicial branch after a federal judge in Kansas was publicly reprimanded for sexually harassing female employees and having an extramarital affair with an offender.
Business
Online mattress pioneer Casper soars in debut trading
Shares of online mattress pioneer Casper Sleep Inc. popped in their debut trading on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday.
Variety
Boeing gets good and bad news on its grounded 737 Max plane
Boeing has found a new problem with changes it is making to software on the 737 Max, but the company says the issue will not further delay the grounded plane's return to flight.