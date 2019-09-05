U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week, with the average on the key 30-year loan reaching its lowest point in nearly three years, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Politics Trump showed a doctored hurricane chart. Was it to cover up for his 'Alabama' Twitter flub?
More from Star Tribune
Politics Trump showed a doctored hurricane chart. Was it to cover up for his 'Alabama' Twitter flub?
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
For device makers, cardiac innovation moves to right side of the heart
Patients at Abbott Northwestern among those receiving a new class of structural heart devices that treat leaky tricuspid valves.
Books
Amazon.com apologizes for shipping Atwood novel early
Amazon.com is apologizing for a "technical error" which led to some copies of Margaret Atwood's "The Testaments," the year's most anticipated novel, being "inadvertently" sent early.
Housing
A glance at US mortgage rates: 30-year at 3-year low 3.49%
U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week, with the average on the key 30-year loan reaching its lowest point in nearly three years, according to…
TV & Media
Fall brings new shows, services and chance of bigger TV tabs
Intrigued by a drama set behind the scenes of a morning TV show, with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon topping the cast? How about a supernatural series with Lin-Manuel Miranda or a comedy starring Paul Rudd as a man overshadowed by his clone, or the chance to see Oscar-winner Forest Whitaker as a real-life 1960s gangster?
National
States, politicians back gun-maker in Sandy Hook appeal
Ten states and nearly two dozen members of Congress are joining the National Rifle Association in supporting gun-maker Remington Arms as it fights a Connecticut court ruling involving liability for the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.