U.S. long-term mortgage rates increased this week, but the rates are still dramatically lower than a year ago, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac
Trump sues Manhattan DA seeking to block tax return subpoena
President Donald Trump asked a federal judge Thursday to block an effort by New York prosecutors to obtain his tax returns.
Amazon vows to cut emissions to combat climate change
Amazon vowed Thursday to cut emissions and report its greenhouse gas emissions regularly.
Ex-lover in corn rake killing: Woman was afraid of husband
The field manager of an Iowa hog farm testified that a woman with whom he was having an affair told him last year she was deathly afraid of her husband — a man now accused of using a corn rake to kill her.
