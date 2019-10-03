U.S. long-term mortgage rates were little changed this week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
CHS admits to role in Mexican bribery scheme
Customs brokers paid bribes to help expedite rail shipments for the giant Inver Grove Heights-based ag cooperative, the company admitted.
Variety
Woman shot when dog jumps onto car console, causes gunfire
An Oklahoma woman was shot in the thigh when a dog inside the vehicle with her jumped onto a back seat console, causing a gun under the console to fire.
Business
NASA sets 1st all-female spacewalk after suit flap in spring
The first all-female spacewalk is back on, six months after a suit-sizing flap led to an embarrassing cancellation.
Business
Plane approaching airport loses power, lands in river
A small plane on approach to a Pennsylvania airport landed instead in a shallow section of the Susquehanna River a few miles from the Three Mile Island nuclear power station.
Business
Owner of B-17 bomber in deadly crash suspends other flights
The educational group that owns the B-17 bomber that crashed at a Connecticut airport, killing seven people, says it is suspending flights and its Wings of Freedom Tour for the remainder of the year.