U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose this week but remained at historically low levels, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Duluth
Local governments must decide whether to remain in massive opioid lawsuit
Summary goes here in two lines to fill out this spec he.
Variety
UAW president steps down as GM sues rival over union bribery
United Auto Workers President Gary Jones abruptly resigned Wednesday, capping a tumultuous day that saw union leaders move to oust him and General Motors accusing rival Fiat Chrysler in a lawsuit of bribing union officials to get more favorable contract terms from the UAW.
Variety
Free to a good home: 1 newspaper in Alaska
Free to a good home: One newspaper.
National
Away from Washington, Trump praises Apple's Texas expansion
President Donald Trump got away from the impeachment inquiry in Washington on Wednesday and celebrated tech behemoth Apple keeping its Mac Pro computer manufacturing plant in the Texas state capital.
Variety
New SUVs and electric vehicles highlight L.A. Auto Show
New electric vehicles, several new small SUVs, a redesigned compact car, a plug-in version of Toyota's top-selling vehicle and a futuristic electric station wagon concept…