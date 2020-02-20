U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose slightly for the second straight week, but remain at historically low levels that provide an incentive for potential home buyers.
This week Last week Year ago
30-year fixed 3.49 3.47 4.35
15-year fixed 2.99 2.97 3.78
5-year adjustable 3.25 3.28 3.84
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
S&P 500 spins lower in choppy trading as caution returns
U.S. stocks spun lower in a dizzying day of trading Thursday as worries about the viral outbreak that started in China knocked the S&P 500 off its record high.
Business
Made-in-Minnesota jeans designed to keep you warm in a 60-below windchill
Arctic Denim jeans are made to be windproof and waterproof with a breathable fabric.
National
Fracking debate causes tremors in battleground Pennsylvania
The notion of banning fracking is dividing the Democrats running for president and increasingly dividing Democrats in the presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania, where fracking has vaulted it to the No. 2 natural gas producer behind Texas.
Business
Morgan Stanley to buy E-Trade for $13 billion
Morgan Stanley, the investment bank for millionaires, big business and megamergers, is buying E-Trade Financial, the online brokerage that encouraged waves of regular investors to get into the market with ads featuring its talking spokesbaby.
Business
A diminished Victoria's Secret sold as women look elsewhere
Victoria's Secret, which once defined sexy with its leggy supermodels prancing around in their bras and oversized angel wings, is being sold, its fortunes diminished as women increasingly look for styles that more realistically fit their body types.