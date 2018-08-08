ST. LOUIS — Bellerive is busier than usual on the final day of practice for the PGA Championship.
Players typically are concerned about rest going into the final major of the year because the British Open was only about two weeks ago and the FedEx Cup playoffs on the PGA Tour are just around the corner. Plans changed on Wednesday because of the rain.
Bellerive received more than an inch of rain on Tuesday, limiting practice time. Tiger Woods only managed to play five holes on a course he hasn't seen in 17 years. Woods says he expects plenty of players on the course, and "I'm going to be one of them."
Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy were among those playing as soon as the course was open for play.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Lynx
Moore scores 31, Whalen sits out as Lynx end three-game losing streak
Maya Moore scored a game-high 31 points and four other starters hit double figures while point guard Lindsay Whalen watched the Lynx' 85-64 victory from the bench.
Vikings
Rodgers miffed with young Packers receivers, calls effort 'piss-poor'
Aaron Rodgers expressed disappointment with the effort from some of the Green Bay Packers' younger players after a frustrating period at practice.
Vikings
Hall of Famer Jim Brown says he'd never kneel during anthem
Jim Brown has spent much of his post-NFL career fighting for social justice and change.
Golf
A full day of practice at soggy Bellerive for PGA
Bellerive is busier than usual on the final day of practice for the PGA Championship.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.