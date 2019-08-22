Rethinking Histories: Works From Mia's Collection

How are art-historical narratives created and why? Who supposedly has agency to write the story, and how might this be changing as art museums evolve? These are two of the questions in this small yet heady show at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, curated by Nicole Soukup, assistant curator of contemporary art. Nine international artists, including Minnesota's own Siah Armajani and Pao Houa Her, tackle heavy and pertinent themes ranging from the effects of capitalism, understanding national identity, the importance of portraiture and destructive global forces. (Opening Sat., ends Jan. 19. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Tue. & Wed.; 11-5 Sun; 10-9 Thu.-Fri. 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls. Free. 612-870-3000 or new.artsmia.org)

ALICIA ELER