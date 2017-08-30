Al Sicherman kept his important documents, including will and health care directive, in the crisper drawer of his refrigerator.

It was classic Sicherman. Practical (he wasn’t using the vegetable drawer anyway because, as he often noted, he didn’t like vegetables). Pragmatic (“When you die, sooner or later, somebody always cleans out the fridge” was his rationale, after having a hard time finding his father’s will years earlier). Funny (yes, indeed, he was funny).

He was all that and more.

Sicherman — oh, can we dispense with newspaper formality and refer to him as Al, as readers did? — died Sunday at age 75.

Al was a longtime writer for Taste, 26 years as a reporter before he retired and another nine as a freelancer for the Star Tribune.

He fell into his job like so many food writers did at the time, simply by chance.

In his case, the electrical-engineer-turned-journalist made the leap from copy editor to food writer when a colleague became ill. A two-week stint turned into three when he found he enjoyed the work. The rest is history.

Al debuted on March 26, 1981, with his twist on the movie title “Splendor in the Grass.” In his hands it became “Fat City Diner: Splendor in the Grease,” which wallowed in all things caloric.

“We seem to be a nation on a diet,” were his first words — and as readers would learn in the ensuing years, he was not a fan of diets. Then Al marched off to the kitchen, with a menu that took his premise to the extremes. He turned to this format for years, with a litany of recipes that might not be seriously intended for consumption in one sitting. The recipes were simply a prop for this masterful storyteller.

For his first story, he wove a tale of warm rolls with butter, hard-cooked eggs with mayo, scallops in cream sauce gratinée, duck with orange sauce, fettuccine Alfredo and finished with a torte soufflé au chocolat with whipped cream.

At a time when food writing tended to be strait-laced, Al shattered the template.

He went on to devise recipes for at-home State Fair foods (corn dogs, deep-fried cheese curds, mini-doughnuts), and an all-Spam dinner, for the anniversary of Allied troops landing on the Normandy coast.

“It is also fitting ... that we recognize that those soldiers were bringing to the yearning millions of Western Europe not only the breath of freedom but also incidentally American chocolate bars, chewing gum and, perhaps least consciously, Spam,” he wrote in a column that included a dessert made from that very product, manufactured by Hormel in Austin, Minn. (a mincemeat kind of bar cookie with cranberry sauce, raisins and orange marmalade).

His food articles and recipes were later collected in “Caramel Knowledge,” which he initially published on his own, but was later republished by Harper & Row. (Though out of print, the book can be found at amazon.com, along with his later “Uncle Al’s Geezer Salad,” a collection of his humor columns.)

In 1988, he landed on the front page of the Wall Street Journal because of his book. Later he would tell the Christian Science Monitor, “I’m more read than cooked. More people read my recipes than prepare them but all my recipes are decent, and some of them are wonderful. The directions are carefully written.”

Indeed they were. And often long. He brought the precision of an engineer to food writing, and even to his careful proofreading of the Taste pages.

Before the section went to press, he could be found hunched over the proofs, pen tucked behind his ear, examining recipes ingredient-by-ingredient to assure both accuracy and clarity. No matter how many editors had read the same copy, Al could always find something to improve. (Always. Sometimes he drove his editor crazy.)

He spent decades writing the Tidbits column in Taste, where his alter ego Mr. Tidbit took aim at the craziness of new products, from artificial sweeteners to oat bran to Pokemon Mac & Cheese.

Long before the recent trend of science-based explanations for recipes, Al wrote a series of cooking lessons that explained the how and why of culinary techniques. The recipes he included tended to be some kind of sweet (he’d grown to love French pastries during visits to Paris).

Al created a weekly column on his favorite foods, Just Desserts, the source of many calories fed to the newsroom post-photography in a disturbing scene of feeding frenzy. (“Make desserts, not war!” he wrote in an autograph for one of his books.) But he was specific in what was a suitable sweet: “Banana is not a dessert in my book. Even sweet quickbreads, such as banana bread, are (if you ask me) snacks. At best.”

His work went beyond the pages of Taste. In the Sunday magazine, he wrote that Ernest Hemingway would be stepping in to fill his column space, with the text then appearing in the novelist’s voice, along with a recipe for “Old Man and the Seafood.” A review of a cookbook for children had him writing in the rhymes of Dr. Seuss.

Al branched out to add a weekly humor column to his duties, which brought him additional fans and added a new persona, Uncle Al, to the mix.

Many readers know him from the heartbreaking story he wrote of the death of his 18-year-old son Joe, who died after taking LSD. “Hug your kids,” he reminded us then, and twice yearly in the Tidbits column, on Joe’s birthday and the anniversary of his death. Al met with thousands of students over the years, where he would read that essay on grief and loss.

But Al was more than his newspaper stories.

In 1980, long before becoming mayor of Minneapolis and then CEO of the Minneapolis Foundation, R.T. Rybak was a reporter at the Minneapolis Tribune with Al. When one of their colleagues didn’t have a place to go at Easter, Rybak invited a group, including Al, to his mother’s house for the holiday.

The tradition continued through this past spring; each year they colored eggs as well as feasted on the meal. “You can imagine the jokes of this Jewish kid from Milwaukee coloring the Easter eggs,” Rybak said recently with a laugh.

Rybak went on vacation to Mexico with Al and colleagues. “Traveling with Al was like going to a place twice, once through your eyes and the other through Al’s otherworldly eyes.”

On a trip to Oaxaca, the group walked around the marketplace, visiting craft stores, buying the usual trinkets, when they saw Al coming around the corner. He was carrying a gunny­sack of chocolate to make mole.

Al would occasionally offer his cooking services for a charity’s silent auction. On one occasion, a couple bid on a meal without knowing anything about the fellow who would be preparing it. Rybak was there to witness the scene.

“They walked into his house, which was really cluttered with all sorts of stuff, and there was this guy turning out the most bizarre meal. They were just stunned. That was what happens when normalcy parachuted into Al’s world,” said Rybak.

“I don’t think I’ve ever met a person who marched to his own drummer more than Al. He simply did not get the junior-high conformist gene. He knew exactly who he was and didn’t seem bothered at all if that was the norm or not.”

Al was generous, inquisitive and wildly creative (see the all-Spam dinner). At age 61, he took up the piano, after dropping it in the first grade when he disagreed with demands on which fingers to use on the keys. He spent a year mastering Chopin’s Nocturne Op. 9 No. 2, before moving on to other pieces by the composer.

“He had perfect pitch for music,” said Catherine Watson, his former wife, soul mate and retired travel editor at the Star Tribune. “It’s that mathematical correlation. It also gave him a perfect ear for language.”

He took lessons in Arabic, starting them before the Sept. 11 attacks. “He did it as the Middle East conflict escalated,” said Watson. “As a Jew, he wanted to do his part to make peace. That was Al in a nutshell.”

For a niece’s wedding, Al baked 10 cakes, with five flavors among them. He made the cake and frostings here, then drove them to Kansas City, Kan., where the wedding was to be held in a park. He frosted the cakes at the hotel, put them in his truck and delivered them to the reception.

Al loved puzzles and devised ways to present $50 in single bills to nieces and nephews at Christmas. One year it was a headband with a spray of dollars. Another time he made clear bars of soap and embedded the bills. He used the dollars to create folded “shirts,” using dimes for buttons, made wallets out of the money, and created hollow ornaments stuffed with the gift.

One of the last things he did at home was to pick black raspberries from his backyard and make jam from them. There are still jars waiting on his kitchen table to give away.

Oh, Al. We will miss you.

His legacy will live on at the dinner table of thousands.

A memorial service open to the public will be scheduled in the fall.