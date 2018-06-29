A floating classroom
Photos by Brian Peterson • Intro by Richard Chin
Sometimes they worry that there might be sharks or even monsters in the water. Sometimes they’re so scared that they start to cry. Even in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, many inner-city kids have never been on a boat. For them, a place like the Mississippi River is a frightening, foreign environment. But those kids have been overcoming their fears — and learning something about themselves and the outdoors — thanks to Canoemobile, a program created by Minneapolis-based Wilderness Inquiry. The nonprofit has been introducing kids to urban waterways via 24-foot-long, cedar strip Voyageur canoes for the past 10 years. On the water, instead of seeing sharks, they’re discovering coyotes, herons, eagles and evidence of their own bravery. “They’re gaining mastery of their environment and it’s the environment they were afraid of,” said Wilderness Inquiry founder Greg Lais.
