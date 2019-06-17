2010 Tornado Outbreak Anniversary

Monday marks the nine-year anniversary of the June 17th, 2010, tornado outbreak across Minnesota. On this date, 48 tornadoes touched down across the state, with the most concentrated reports of tornadoes occurring in southern and northwestern Minnesota. Three EF-4 tornadoes occurred in the state, with three fatalities reported. Read more from the Minnesota State Climatology Office: "On June 17, a powerful storm system plowing through Minnesota spawned numerous tornadoes, damaging thunderstorm winds, hail, and flooding rains. Three people were killed by the tornadoes, many injuries were reported, and property damage was extensive. The fatalities occurred at three widely dispersed locations; Mentor in Polk County, near Almora in Otter Tail County, and near Albert Lea in Freeborn County. A large number of homes in Wadena of Wadena County were damaged or destroyed."

Heavy Rain And Severe Weather Saturday

Very heavy rain fell across parts of southern Minnesota Saturday, with some reports of flooding to go along with the heavy rain. Areas like Rochester, Preston, and Winona in southeastern Minnesota saw 1-3" of rain fall. A rainfall report out of Spring Valley from the public said that 5.75" had fallen through Saturday evening.



Some severe storms also occurred across the upper Midwest with this Saturday system. While some tornadoes and funnel clouds were reported in the eastern Dakotas, parts of southern Minnesota saw hail and wind. The top wind gust reported was 65 mph three miles southwest of Slayton with at least one power pole sheared off near the ground. The largest hail reported was 1.5" in diameter three miles west of Spring Valley in southeastern Minnesota.

Number Of Days With Thunder Reported At MSP

The other day the Iowa Environmental Mesonet had a graphic showing the number of days with thunder reported broken down by month so far in 2019 for Des Moines. As of that time (through June 11th) there hadn't been any thunder reported in the month of June for them. I found it interesting, and decided to take a look for the Twin Cities. So far this month there have been four different days with "TS" in the coded METAR data for MSP Airport. According to the calculated data back to 1973 that IEM lists, that would already be more than the average for the month. However, if you look at the 1981-2010 climatological average, we typically see 7.5 days with thunderstorms in the Twin Cities in June. Either way, it does appear more storms are possible over the next several days across the region - check out the forecast below for more details.

Being Ready for Whatever Comes Next

By Paul Douglas

Don't like the weather? Move! Or maybe drive to a different lake? We invest so much time, energy, money (and hope) into summer weekends and vacations, only to be held hostage by Mother Nature.

Yesterday the weather was so cool and drippy up north we packed up and drove back to the Twin Cities early, where the sun was out, birds were chirping and people were smiling.

Of course, we don't always have that luxury. That's why we have a Plan A, B and C for weekends, depending on the state of the atmosphere.

Statistically your best odds of a dry sky is morning hours. The worst time? 4-7 pm, just after the high temperature of the day; when the atmosphere is most unstable and prone to a thundery tantrum.

Cool air tricking out of Canada sparks a few instability showers later today and Tuesday. Stronger T-storms arrive late in the week as another surge of super-heated air makes a pass at Minnesota. Expect 70s this week, but I see consistent 80s next week. Models hint at 90F in time for the 4th of July. Yes please.

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Some sun, thunder risk. Wake up 57. High 79. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind W 3-8 mph.

TUESDAY: Early shower, then partial clearing. Wake up 58. High 76. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine, few complaints. Wake up 59. High 75. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind E 7-12 mph.

THURSDAY: Strong T-storms arrive PM hours. Wake up 59. High 77. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Sticky with a few T-storms. Wake up 61. High 80. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind SE 7-12 mph.

SATURDAY: Heavy showers and storms possible. Wake up 63. High 76. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind SE 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunnier, nice day of the weekend. Wake up 64. High 82. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SW 10-20 mph.

This Day in Weather History

June 17th

2010: The largest single-day tornado outbreak in Minnesota history occurs with 48 tornadoes across the state. This outbreak would set the stage for a record breaking tornado year in Minnesota that finished with 113 tornadoes, the most of any state in the US that year. There were three EF-4 tornadoes and four EF-3 tornadoes in Minnesota. Four tornado fatalities occurred, which was the highest daily number since July 5, 1978.

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

June 17th

Average High: 80F (Record: 97F set in 1933)

Average Low: 60F (Record: 75F set in 1921)

Average Precipitation: 0.15" (Record: 1.72" set in 1883)

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

June 17th

Sunrise: 5:25 AM

Sunset: 9:02 PM

*Length Of Day: 15 hours, 36 minutes and 15 seconds

*Daylight Gained Since Yesterday: ~19 seconds

*When Will We See The Most Daylight This Year? June 21st (15 hours, 36 minutes, and 49 seconds)

*Earliest Sunrise This Year: 5:25 AM from June 14th through June 17th

*Latest Sunset This Year: 9:03 PM from June 20th to July 2nd

Minnesota Weather Outlook

As we head into Monday, we will be watching the chance of some scattered showers and storms across the state, especially as we head into the afternoon hours. Not everyone is expected to see precipitation as we go through the day, however. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds are expected. Highs will be in the 60s across northern Minnesota (with a few 50s along the North Shore), with 70s expected in central and southern parts of the state.

Highs on Monday will once again be below average across the state - up to ten degrees below average in parts of northwestern Minnesota. The average high in the Twin Cities for June 17th is 80F.

Highs will be fairly steady this work week here in the Twin Cities, topping out mainly in the mid-70s each and every day. There are signs that temperatures will warm to around 80F as we head into next weekend, and could stay at least near that mark into the last full week of the month.

We'll watch the chance of at least some scattered showers and storms just about every day this week across the area, with the best chances of getting rain at the moment appearing to be later in the day Thursday into the weekend. There's the chance Tuesday and Wednesday could be dry for most locations.

National Weather Forecast

On Monday, many areas of the eastern two-thirds of the nation will see the potential of showers and storms due to moisture moving out of the Gulf of Mexico and a somewhat stationary boundary from the Ohio Valley to the Northern High Plains. Areas that remain dry through the day could include parts of New England, the Great Lakes, the West Coast, and parts of the Desert Southwest.

Through Tuesday evening, a few pockets of heavy rain will fall across the eastern third of the United States. The first is expected along the frontal boundaries positioned from the Northeast into the Southern Plains, where some areas of 1-2" of rain are possible. A second is expected in parts of Nebraska with 1-2" possible there as well. The third will be across the Florida peninsula, where rainfall tallies of up to 4" will be possible just north of Miami.

The Top Secret Cold War Project That Pulled Climate Science From The Ice

More from Wired: "Camp Century was a perfect example of Cold War paranoia and eccentricity: an improbable outpost that was expensive to build, difficult to maintain, and unpleasant to live within. The irony was that Camp Century was also the site of an inspired and historic engineering experiment. It just happened to be an experiment that the US Army didn’t care that much about. In fact, the importance of the research project being conducted at Camp Century wouldn’t be truly understood for decades. It was there, in a cavern located dozens of feet below the surface of snow and ice, that scientists were perfecting a new method that would allow them to read Earth’s history. A small number of glaciologists had already come to understand that the ice sheet probably contained a frozen archive of long-ago events and temperatures—that it was encrypted, in some yet-to-be-deciphered way, with a code to the past."

Astronomers discover rare, new type of galaxy on the brink of death

More from c|net: "Astrophysicists at the University of Kansas have spotted an incredibly rare type of galaxy for the first time, fundamentally changing our understanding of how galaxies die. At the 234th meeting of the American Astronomical Society on Thursday, Allison Kirkpatrick presented her discovery of "cold quasars", incredibly bright, dying galaxies in the farthest reaches of the cosmos. Quasars are basically mammoth supermassive black holes surrounded by huge amounts of gas and dust, making them super bright -- much brighter than a typical galaxy. They can be created when two galaxies merge and their black holes collide. For instance, our galaxy, the Milky Way, is on a collision course with the neighboring Andromeda galaxy. This event, which will occur billions of years from now, will signal the end of the two galaxies and the creation of a quasar."

New studies show the huge environmental impact of cloud computing

More from Marketplace: "Living an always-connected, app-driven life isn’t great for the environment. It’s an issue highlighted by several recent studies that look at the carbon emissions of artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency and even streaming music. They all require lots of power, and that power pours a lot of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Researchers have been surprised by what they’ve found: Bitcoin mining and maintenance has the same carbon footprint as Kansas City. Training one typical AI model emits as much CO2 as five cars over their entire lifetimes. And streaming music services dump between 25,000 and 40,000 tons of CO2 into the air every year in the U.S. alone."

- D.J. Kayser