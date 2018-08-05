Severe Storms Across Southern Minnesota Early Sunday Morning

A few strong to severe storms rolled across parts of southern Minnesota early Sunday morning. There were a couple of strong wind reports with these storms west of Mankato - a 63 mph wind gusts near Slayton, and a 53 mph wind gust near Jeffers.

Meteorologists Aren't Immune From Weather Problems

By Paul Douglas

Some days I'm afraid to come out of my storm bunker. "Dad, for a weatherman you have rotten luck" our Navy son, Brett, told me yesterday. He's right.

Friday's grill-pummeling wind was a reminder that meteorologists are hardly immune to weather-related damage. We've had our pontoon ripped off the lift during a severe gale. Straight-line winds downed massive tree limbs in our front yard. And 10 years ago our boat sank after 60 mph winds pushed 5-foot waves ashore, overwhelming the bilge pump. "Dad, I'm in the Navy. Please don't share that story" Brett muttered. Oops. With Doppler I can see it coming, but I can't stop it either. A break in this pattern would be nice.

A nagging puddle of chilly air aloft ignites more T-storms today, but storms become isolated tomorrow - and dry weather prevails from Wednesday into the weekend.

We're due for a hot flash and it's coming. Daytime highs approach 90F Thursday into next Monday. Summer isn't close to being over.

On paper - in theory, severe weather should settle down later in August as surface temperatures begin to cool. Yes please.

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Humid, few showers. High 82. Low 67. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

TUESDAY: Peeks of sun, isolated T-shower? High 81. Low 67. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mercifully sunny and dry. High 89. Low 66. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sun, a quiet sky. High 88. Low 66. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Blue sky, evacuate to the lake. High 87. Low 65. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 3-8 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny, bordering on hot. High 89. Low 68. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny, a touch of Dog Days. High 90. Low 67. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SE 7-12 mph.

This Day in Weather History

August 6th

1969: Tornadoes sweep across northern Minnesota, hitting Ely, Backus, Outing and Dark Lake. Damage could still be seen 20 years later in the BWCA.

1866: Torrential rain dumps 10.30 inches at Sibley in 24 hours. Widespread flooding occurs, washing out bridges and drowning many people. In Fillmore County it is known as the 'Wisel Flood' because 3 members of the Wisel family perished in the flood.

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

August 6th

Average High: 82F (Record: 99F set in 2001)

Average Low: 63F (Record: 48F set in 1977)

Average Precipitation: 0.15" (Record: 1.67" set in 1995)

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

August 6th

Sunrise: 6:04 AM

Sunset: 8:32 PM

*Length Of Day: 14 hours, 28 minutes and 25 seconds

*Daylight Lost Since Yesterday: ~2 minute and 29 seconds

*Next Sunrise Of 6:30 AM Or Later: August 28th (6:30 AM)

*Next Sunrise Of 8:30 PM Or Earlier: August 8th (8:29 PM)

Minnesota Weather Outlook

On Monday, lingering shower and storm chances will continue across southern Minnesota as the cold front continues to sag southward. Sunnier skies will prevail across northern Minnesota. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s across the state.

Highs on Monday will be around average to slightly below average across central and southern Minnesota, but across far northern Minnesota - where highs are only expected to be around 70 - they will be a good 5-10 degrees below the early August average.

Temperatures will warm back above average as we head through the first full week of August, with highs potentially approaching 90 by the mid to late week time frame.

After we get through the rain chances Monday, the rest of the week looks fairly dry in the Twin Cities. The next chance of rain doesn't look like it will move in after next weekend.

National Weather Forecast

A cold front will continue to slowly move south as we head through Monday, stretching from Michigan to the panhandle of Oklahoma by the evening hours. This front will bring the chance of showers and storms along with it across this region. Some late day showers and storms will be possible across the western portion of the Northeast after a warm front moves through. Typical summertime afternoon storms can be expected across the Southeast. Meanwhile, heat will be building in both the Northeast and Southwest.

Here's a closer look at highs across the Northeast on Monday. Places like Burlington (VT), Binghamton, Islip and NYC-LaGuardia (NY), Bridgeport (CT), Atlantic City (NJ) and Manchester (NH) could all see record highs.

With the advancing cold front we can expected several pockets of heavy rain through Friday morning, especially over parts of the central United States. Some areas could receive at least 1-3" of rain in the next few days.

Southwest Heat Builds Again

Another period of excessive heat is expected to begin the week across portions of the Southwest, including Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Phoenix. Highs on Monday are expected to reach 112 in Phoenix and 95 in L.A. Places like Tucson and Winslow (AZ), as well as Camarillo (CA) could see record highs.

Excessive heat will continue Tuesday across the Southwest (and into the middle of the week in some spots). Tuesday is expected to be the warmest day of the week in Los Angeles with a high of 97. Record highs will be possible in locations like Riverside and Needles (CA), as well as Las Vegas.

Eye On The Tropics

We are keeping an eye on a few systems in the Eastern Pacific. First is Hurricane Hector, which was a Category 4 major hurricane as of Sunday afternoon. This system will undergo some slow weakening this week as the eye looks to pass south of the Big Island of Hawaii on Wednesday. However, it is still too early to determine what impacts this system could have on Hawaii (besides increased surf).

There also is Tropical Storm Ileana, which will move somewhat parallel to the Mexico coast early this week. This system is expected to remain fairly weak over the next several days as it continues to move northwest. While it will approach the Mexico coast by Tuesday, it is expected to quickly dissipate in that time frame.

And to round off the East Pacific, Tropical Depression Twelve-E formed Sunday afternoon. This system is expected to become a tropical storm Sunday night, and a hurricane Monday night or Tuesday. The next name on the list is John.

We are also watching a non-tropical low sitting ~1,100 miles west-southwest of the Azores that could become a subtropical or tropical low over the next several days. As of early Sunday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center had a 30% chance of that happening in the next five days.

Intense heat wave, minimal rainfall spur drought plan implementation

More from the Colony Courier-Leader: "The dog days of summer are definitely here with little relief in sight. Since June 1, only 1.52 inches of rain have fallen on the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, according to the new U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday. The 4.16 inches of rain from April through July is the second driest total for that period on record. The area is right at 3 inches below normal for the year. The Colony is not impervious to these conditions. In fact, as the drought monitor map shows, about half of Denton County is classified as going through “extreme drought” right now."

Severity of drought during the Maya collapse

More from Science Daily: "The severity of drought conditions during the demise of the Maya civilisation about one thousand years ago has been quantified, representing another piece of evidence that could be used to solve the longstanding mystery of what caused the downfall of one of the ancient world's great civilisations. Researchers from the University of Cambridge and the University of Florida developed a method to measure the different isotopes of water trapped in gypsum, a mineral that forms during times of drought when the water level is lowered, in Lake Chichancanab in Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula where the Maya were based. Based on these measurements, the researchers found that annual precipitation decreased between 41% and 54% during the period of the Maya civilisation's collapse, with periods of up to 70% rainfall reduction during peak drought conditions, and that relative humidity declined by 2% to 7% compared to today. The results are reported in the journal Science."

Inquiry Ends Into Exxon Mobil’s Accounting Tied to Climate Change

More from the New York Times: "The Securities and Exchange Commission has ended an investigation into Exxon Mobil’s policy of not writing down the value of its oil reserves to account for the risk that future climate change regulations might pose to the company. The commission informed Exxon of its decision in a letter on Thursday, saying that it did not intend to pursue enforcement action against the company at this time. The inquiry, which began in January 2016, focused on how Exxon calculated the potential costs of complying with regulations meant to limit greenhouse gas emissions. Such regulations could force fossil fuel companies to keep oil, natural gas and coal in the ground."

