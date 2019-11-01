It takes a village to put on a party, as the Taste crew discovered in preparation for its 50th birthday dinner in celebration of the Star Tribune’s food section, which debuted on Oct. 1, 1969. We turned to the master chefs of the Twin Cities for the food (including the six Minnesota James Beard award-winners of Best Chef Midwest, together in the kitchen for the first time) and the American Swedish Institute for culinary coordination and lovely setting. The gathering celebrated our respect for good food, from restaurant chefs and home cooks.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
University of Texas fraternity closes over hazing claims
The University of Texas chapter of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity has been shut down following a university investigation into hazing allegations, the third such accusation the chapter has faced in eight years.
Music
Kelly Clarkson announces Vegas residency starting in April
Singer Kelly Clarkson is the latest entertainer to announce a residency in Las Vegas.
Variety
Google buys Fitbit for $2.1B, stepping back into wearables
Google is buying Fitbit for about $2.1 billion, enabling the internet company to step back into the hotly contested market for smartwatches and health trackers.…
Home & Garden
The Latest: Airbnb: Ad for California home banned parties
The Latest on a shooting in Northern California on Halloween night (all times local):
National
The Latest: Biden campaign faults Warren's health care math
The Latest on Democrat Elizabeth Warren's "Medicare for All" plan (all times local):