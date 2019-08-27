Nearly six years ago, viewers of “Breaking Bad” watched the final episode of that series, in which drug kingpin Walter White (played by Bryan Cranston) emerged from hiding and sacrificed his life to rescue his onetime business partner, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), from an Aryan Brotherhood gang. When White expired in a meth lab and the credits rolled, audiences believed it might be the last time they would see many of these characters.

But it turns out the story of “Breaking Bad” isn’t quite finished.

Netflix has announced that it is releasing a “Breaking Bad” movie on Oct. 11. The film is expected to be broadcast later on AMC, the cable network where the TV series was originally shown from 2008 to 2013.

The movie, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” centers on Pinkman, the excitable meth cook played by Paul, who was last seen in the TV series speeding off in a stolen Chevrolet El Camino to parts unknown. The film was written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the series’ creator.

“It’s a chapter of ‘Breaking Bad’ that I didn’t realize that I wanted,” Paul said. “And now that I have it, I’m so happy that it’s there.”

Netflix has provided only the briefest plot summary, which states, “In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.” Paul said that he was forbidden from revealing anything more about what happens.

Like the show’s fans, he said he believed he had said goodbye to the world of “Breaking Bad” when the TV series concluded.

“It was a hard, emotional thing for all of us,” Paul said. “And when the finale happened, we all got together and hugged it out and said I love you. And that was it.”

But, Paul said, two years ago he received a phone call from Gilligan, ostensibly to talk about plans to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the debut of “Breaking Bad.”

“At the very end of the conversation,” Paul said, “he mentioned that he had an idea of where to take it from here, and he wanted to hear my thoughts on it. I quickly told Vince that I would follow him into a fire.”

Paul said he could understand if audiences who loved the show were wary about trying to re-create it. But any potential misgivings were quickly dispelled when he finished reading Gilligan’s script for “El Camino.”

“I couldn’t speak for a good 30, 60 seconds,” he said. “I was just lost in my thoughts. As the guy who played the guy, I was so happy that Vince wanted to take me on this journey.”

As with the series, the movie’s production took place in New Mexico. The news media eventually got wind of a movie being filmed under the code name “Greenbrier” and deduced that it was connected to “Breaking Bad,” but by then filming was completed, Paul said.

If anyone asked him what he was up to during this time, he explained, “I just said I was doing this small little indie out in New Mexico and that was it. No one second-guessed it.”

While it might be reasonable to wonder if “El Camino” will reunite him with other notable “Breaking Bad” alumni like Cranston, Krysten Ritter or Jonathan Banks, Paul said he once again had to remain silent on this subject.

“All I can say, I think people will be really happy with what they see,” he explained.