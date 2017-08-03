Jose Lopez has been caught in the cross hairs of the affordable housing crisis in Minneapolis.

Tuesday afternoon he faced off against a property manager, insisting that his family should not be evicted from an apartment in the Whittier neighborhood where he’s lived for the past 23 years.

“It’s been a hot spot for development,” says Scott Smedberg, who lives near Lopez. “This is ground zero for gentrification.”

Lopez, who has a green card, works at the Crooked Pint downtown, and his wife works at a McDonald’s. They have three children, a daughter, 12, and two sons, ages 16 and 4.

“It’s really so mean and unjust,” Lopez said in Spanish, speaking through an interpreter. “How can someone come in and buy the building and we have to leave in 30 days?”

Most of the other renters of his 38-unit building on the 2600 block of Pleasant Av. have already left.

Lopez’s 2 bedroom apartment cost his family $1,095 per month. It’s already being advertised on an internet rental site for $1,400 a month.

Crime has dropped, says Lopez, thanks to a community effort and people like himself and its become more livable and attractive, says Lopez.

Lopez, Smedberg and about 40 other residents jammed into the management company’s small rental office at 110 W. 26th St. late Tuesday afternoon in what became a three-hour protest. Despite threats that the police would be called, they refused to budge.

Lopez handed a check to Steve Lubke, a property manager, for his August rent. Lubke refused it. He also rejected checks from renters in other buildings the new owner has. They’d been been hit with rent increases, but still wanted to pay their previous, lower rents.

The tenants say the quality of some buildings is poor and rent should not be increased. Repairs have not been made, they said, and there were infestations of roaches and bedbugs.

The tenants finally left the property management office after 10th Ward City Council member Lisa Bender brokered a truce. Bender said the evictions were temporarily suspended pending a meeting with a rental company representative and the aggrieved tenants, scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

“These are people who have lived in our community for a long time,” Bender said in an interview. “They’re not being treated right. They’re being intimidated,” she said.

“I stand with you,” Bender told the tenants, who held up signs saying, “Freeze the Rent, and “Homes for People, Not for Profits.”

The Minneapolis City Council has previously scheduled a hearing Thursday morning on evictions and affordable housing issues.

Property tax records show that Jason Quilling, a landlord who had been under fire for rent increases and the conditions in some of his Minneapolis apartment buildings, sold his properties — including the Pleasant Avenue address — earlier this year to Villa Nova Real Estate Holdings, which is based in Redondo Beach, California.

Attempts to contact representatives of the ownership company were unsuccessful.

Rising rents and stagnating or falling wages are making it increasingly difficult for people on a low income to find affordable housing, says Neeraj Mehta, director of community programs at the Center for Urban and Regional Affairs at the University of Minnesota.

“Absent any intervention, the city will become an extremely difficult place for low and moderate income families to afford,” Mehta said.

Meantime, developers are gobbling up older buildings, pushing out poorer tenants, spiffing them up, and offering them to more upscale renters.

“The Twin Cities is seen by investors across the country as an attractive place to buy property and make a good return on your money,” said Charles Halbach, executive director of the Minnesota Housing Partnership. “You can call it being heartless, or just a good investment practice. The situation has become so dire, and people have so few alternatives.”

Maribel Garcia’s voice trembled as she pleaded with the property manager to take her rent check for her family’s apartment on Pleasant Avenue.

“I can’t leave,” Garcia said. “I’ll be on the street with my children.”

“I can’t accept it,” Lubke said. “This is not my decision.”

Twitter: @randyfurst