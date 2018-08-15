The most consequential Minnesota primary election in many a year has sent to the Nov. 6 ballot a pair of Democratic U.S. senators, a DFL congressman who aims to become state attorney general, a fast-rising newcomer who stands to become the first Somali-American member of Congress, a Republican First District candidate who hopes his third try is the charm, and … it’s not clear who else.

Gubernatorial races in both parties were too close to call as this page went to press. Republican endorsee Jeff Johnson confounded the experts by leading former Gov. Tim Pawlenty well into the counting; U.S. Rep. Tim Walz maintained a lead through the evening over DFL endorsee Erin Murphy, with Attorney General Lori Swanson out of the running in third place.

Our guess is that Minnesotans are not much fazed by those results. Or, rather, that the events of a turbulent, Trump-dominated year — and it’s only August — have left Minnesotans somewhat inured to political drama. If a recount is required to determine any of Tuesday’s outcomes, we’re confident that it will be done capably (this state’s election crews are old hands at recounts) and that voters will take it in their stride.

Nevertheless, we suspect that many Minnesotans are entering the general election season feeling unsettled by the unusual features of this political year’s nomination phase. Seldom have so many formidable politicians become candidates for office so late in the season — many literally on the last day of the candidate filing period. Seldom have so many high-profile candidates been willing to challenge the endorsements made by political party conventions.

Seldom has so much information about candidates’ public performances and personal histories come to voters’ attention so late in the game. DFL voters struggled in recent days to determine the reliability and relevance of claims made about Swanson’s use of her attorney general’s office staff for political purposes and about attorney general candidate (now DFL nominee) Keith Ellison’s conduct toward a longtime girlfriend in 2016, as their relationship ended.

Late-launching candidacies and late-breaking news put the responsibility for vetting candidates squarely on voters’ shoulders. One might fairly argue that that’s where it’s always been, and where it belongs. But the burden has been heavy this year, and some voters have told us they’ve found it uncomfortable.

To them, we can offer no assurance of relief in the next 12 weeks. If anything, the task of sorting through competing claims will become more difficult as post-primary spending floodgates open. The criticism that intraparty rivals leveled at each other in recent weeks is bound to echo back, louder and stronger, during the campaign’s interparty phase.

Our hunch is that this year’s primary experience will inspire renewed interest in improving the way Minnesotans choose candidates for elective offices. We’ll welcome that discussion in due time. For now, however, we’ll stay focused on this extraordinary year in Minnesota politics, and urge voters to do the same.