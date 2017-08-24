A 12-year sentence is the punishment for an 18-year-old who raped a fellow student in the boys’ locker room at Shakopee High School last fall.

Angel P. Torres Jr. was sentenced Tuesday in Scott County District Court after jurors convicted him in June of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the Nov. 1 attack.

With credit for time spent in jail since his arrest, Torres will serve the first 7-plus years in prison and the balance on supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution to his victim of more than $1,100.

The victim, a 17-year-old girl, told an officer assigned to the school that she considered Torres a friend and accepted his invitation to leave class for the water fountain, according to the criminal complaint.

Once there, he grabbed her by the wrist, led her into the handicapped stall of the locker room, secured the door and raped her for 15 to 20 minutes, according to the charging document.

The next day, the School District sent a note to families about “an alleged situation” involving two students that had the attention of police. The note offered no specifics.