"A Doll's House, Part 2," playwright Lucas Hnath's much lauded sequel to Henrik Ibsen's 1879 proto-feminist work about wife and mother Nora Helmer leaving her family, will have a Twin Cities production next season.

The Jungle Theater will produce the new work with actor Christina Baldwin playing Nora, who reappears to see her family 15 years later. Laurie Metcalf, a noted member of Chicago's Steppenwolf company, was nominated for a Tony for her 2017 portrayal of Nora on Broadway. Director Joanie Schultz, a fast-rising national talent with ties to Chicago and Texas, will stage the show in the Twin Cities (Jan. 15-Feb. 23, 2020).

The drama is part of an expansive 2019-20 season of seven hot shows announced Tuesday by the Jungle, a company forging new pathways and bridges under Artistic Director Sarah Rasmussen.

The season, studded with exciting new titles, kicks off with "Ride the Cyclone," a 2008 musical by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell about victims of an amusement park disaster who get a second chance at life. Rasmussen directs a cast that features Gabrielle Dominique, Shinah Brashears, Becca Hart and Jim Lichtscheidl (Sept. 11-Oct. 20).

Over the past couple of seasons, the Jungle did bang-up business at the holidays with Jane Austen-themed shows by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon. It will run both "The Wickhams" and "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley" in alternating repertory with a cast that includes Angela Timberman, Sun Mee Chomet, JuCoby Johnson and James Rodriguez under Baldwin's direction (Nov. 18-Dec. 29).

Best known as an actor, H. Adam Harris will make his Jungle directorial debut with "Redwood," Brittany K. Allen's drama about our complicated national history. The play orbits an interracial couple who learn that their ancestors knew each other intimately in antebellum Kentucky, because one family owned the others as slaves (March 11-April 12, 2020).

Actor Sally Wingert, a first lady of the Twin Cities stage, will play a single mother caring for her child in Amy Herzog's "Mary Jane," directed also by Rasmussen (May 2-31, 2020).

And the Jungle will team with Theater Mu for a coproduction of "Cambodian Rock Band," playwright Lauren Yee's rock concert and mystery about a father's search for his daughter after fleeing the Khmer Rouge regime. The show, directed by Joshua Kahan Brody, features tunes by the Cambodian-American rock band Dengue Fever (June 24-Aug. 2, 2020).

New season tickets go on sale July 22 via 612-822-7063 or jungletheater.com. Individual tickets will be available at a later date.