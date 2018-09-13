Crime rates in Minneapolis have decreased, though a closer look at Minneapolis Police Department data reveals certain kinds of crime became more common in the past two years.

Data spanning 2000 through 2017 draws a longer trend line putting recent crime rate trends in better context. For instance, though violent crime overall has decreased citywide, it marks the end of a gradual 17 percent rise in rates between 2011 and 2016.

And despite that overall violent crime decrease from 2016 to 2017, the rates for crimes like rape, burglary and homicide increased.

Certain areas of Minneapolis also have more reported incidents than others, with Downtown Minneapolis neighborhoods seeing highest rates of reported crimes due to low resident populations and high numbers of commuters and visitors. Other areas with higher rates include the lower North Side and parts of Northeast.

Additionally, the hours from midnight to early morning relatively have the highest concentrations of reported crimes on average, especially in the city core.