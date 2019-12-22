Sportsperson of the Year winners

The 2019 Star Tribune Sportsperson of the Year will be revealed on Christmas Day. Here's a look back at the decade's first nine winners:

2018: Maggie Nichols, the gymnast from Little Canada, crushed the NCAA gymnastics championships as Oklahoma's star — just three months after courageously revealing herself as "Athlete A," the first source in the USA Gymnastics sexual-abuse scandal.

2017: The photograph accompanying the story of this honor was excellent: Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve with a big smile and four shiny WNBA championship rings on one hand.

2016: The Ryder Cup was a blast, and the tournament director at Hazeltine National, Jeff Hintz, was the man behind the curtain.

2015: Maya Moore hit a Game 3 buzzer-beater in the Finals, and many more big shots in the playoffs, to lead the Lynx to their third WNBA title.

2014: After four consecutive state football championships, and 10 overall, coach Mike Grant of Eden Prairie High School was the choice.

2013: The Gophers women's hockey team went 41-0 and won an NCAA championship — and had a 62-game winning streak over two seasons — so we gave the Sportsperson honor to the whole team.

2012: Adrian Peterson nearly broke the NFL record for most rushing yards in a season (finishing with 2,097) and was named the league's MVP in carrying the Vikings into the playoffs.

2011: Seimone Augustus was the first member of the Lynx to win Sportsperson, after inspiring her team to a WNBA title.

2010: Can an architect win Sportsperson of the Year? He can if he designed Target Field. Earl Santee is that guy.