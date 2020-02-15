DECADE OF RELIEF

Major league relief innings pitched, 2010-19:

712.0 Tyler Clippard

611⅔ Kenley Jansen

603 Fernando Rodney

589⅔ David Robertson

584⅓ Brad Ziegler

 

Major league relief strikeouts, 2010-19:

903 Kenley Jansen

898 Craig Kimbrel

883 Aroldis Chapman

806 Tyler Clippard

781 David Robertson