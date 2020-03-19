– At the Florida community of the Villages, the retirement capital of America and the place with the nation’s highest concentration of older people, only 33 people have been tested for the coronavirus.

In the Florida Keys, swamped with young spring breakers and travelers from around the world, just 16 people had been tested by Monday night. Ten of Florida’s 67 counties have tested no one at all.

A disease that is deadly to the elderly and easily spread by the young has left Florida especially vulnerable. Yet faced with the prospect of dealing a shattering blow to an $86 billion tourism industry, Gov. Ron DeSantis has moved more slowly than some other states to contain a pandemic that is spreading with alarming speed.

Whole swaths of the state have yet to begin robust testing, according to state Department of Health data, even as the state refused to close the beaches, some still swarming with college revelers.

In many cases, even people who have a known exposure or are exhibiting symptoms have not been offered testing, according to interviews with doctors, patients and family members across the state.

While testing is falling well short of demand across the country, public health officials say the unique risk in Florida, where 27% of the population is over the age of 60 and seven people have already died, creates a serious need for better testing.

Debra Lounders, 63, was ordered to self-isolate after traveling through the Fort Lauderdale airport where a TSA agent tested positive. Lounders, who has a low-grade fever, a cough and feels sluggish, works at one of the designated testing sites in Key West, but even she has been unable to determine whether she has the virus.

“I work at one of the federal testing sites, and even they don’t have the tests,” she said. “The physician assistant at my job told me, ‘I wish I could help you, but I can’t.’ ”

A nonprofit health center that opened a drive-through testing site in Palm Beach County was so overwhelmed that it had to stop taking new appointments. Memorial Healthcare System in Broward County said it could dramatically increase the 100 tests it conducts daily if it had the proper materials, but its vendor is only supplying certain facilities.

Dr. Bruce Boros, who owns three urgent care facilities in the Florida Keys, said the medical community has had to scramble to handle the urgent requests for testing. “I got a million calls,” he said. “I made a million calls.”

His three centers, spread over 100 miles from Key Largo to Key West, serve some 3,000 people a month — about 20% of them tourists. The centers were initially allocated a total of 15 tests and just got another 10.

DeSantis, a Republican, was at first reluctant to mandate mass cancellations of public events or restrictions on movement.

But Tuesday, after photos on social media showed crowds of tanned young people sunning shoulder to shoulder on the beaches, the governor shut down bars and nightclubs for a month and ordered restaurants to cut their seating capacity by half. He refused to close beaches, though groups will have to be no larger than 10.

The crowds of young people on the beaches have been one of the biggest sources of concern.

“These kids are asymptomatic,” Boros said. “They are not going to cancel spring break. They are going to come down here, drink beer and have fun,” he said. “We have pretty much done ourselves in.”