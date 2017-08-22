No matter how many warnings we heard about not looking directly at the sun with our bare eyes during Monday’s solar eclipse, so many of us did it anyway.

Carpe diem!

But that daredevil impulse has unleashed a torrent of post-eclipse worries, namely: Did I wreck my eyes? Some Minnesotans took to Twitter to air their concerns:

But, seriously, how do you know if you’ve actually caused damage to your eyes?

Ralph Chou, an optometry professor in Canada and an expert on sun damage to the eyes, told NPR that the chances of hurting your eyes are very low if you stole a brief glance — less than a second — at the sun without the protective eyewear.

He also told NPR that it would take 12 hours to notice any symptoms, including “blurred vision, where the very center of the vision might have a spot or multiple spots that were missing in their vision or were very blurred. Around it there might be some clear spots,” Chou said.

He recommended seeing an optometrist about possible symptoms because it likely would be faster to get an appointment than trying to see an ophthalmologist.

Recovery of solar retinopathy (a type of eye damage related to eclipse watching) happens spontaneously and takes three to six months, though visual recovery may be incomplete, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology.