Gallery: Sarah Wilson walks down the hill along John Ireland boulevard in St. Paul,. Minn., with an umbrella to shield the wind and snow Monday, Jab. 22, 2018. "I walk every day no matter the weather," said Wilson.

Gallery: David Maruska, right, gets some help from neighbors getting his wife Mikki's car out of the snow in St. Paul.

Gallery: As the snow piled up in downtown St. Paul, folks tried to navigate to safety before being stuck.

Gallery: Some travelers hoped that a runway would open later in the evening so a few flights could leave.

Gallery: There were fewer travelers than normal at MSP with many flights cancelled.

Gallery: Jillian Rodgers had her flight to Detroit cancelled. She plans to spend the night at the airport and fly out tomorrow evening.

Gallery: As the snow piled up in downtown St. Paul, this biker seemed to be caught a little off guard as he tried to navigate across W. 7th Street.

Gallery: As the snow piled up in downtown St. Paul, commuters scrambled to navigate to safety before being stuck in the city. 5th Street and Cedar.

Gallery: Commuters downtown waited for the bus early in the afternoon in the hope of beating the bad weather including Timmy Johnson, far right, who picked up some milk at Target. She is grateful to have the next two days off.

Gallery: Hearty Wild fans leave after a win against the Ottawa Senators.] Lots of snow expected early Monday, no doubt snarling commutes and causing other havoc.Richard Tsong-Taatariiïrtsong-taatarii@startribune.com

Gallery: Mike Schlecht cleaned off his property in Maple Grove on Tuesday for the second time after a snowstorm dumped several inches over the metro area.

Gallery: The morning after a large snowstorm dumped about a foot of snow on Minneapolis and more out state, Santiago Lopez resorted to shoveling himself out of his apartment's parking lot, yet unplowed, with a large fry pan Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Minneapolis, MN.

Gallery: The morning after a large snowstorm dumped about a foot of snow on Minneapolis, good samaritan Doug Milek took over shoveling with a large fry pan for Santiago Lopez, rear right, whose vehicle was stuck in his apartment's unplowed parking lot Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Minneapolis, MN.

Schools in Minneapolis and St. Paul will be closed Tuesday, a day that many will spend digging out from the largest snowstorm to hit the Twin Cities in seven years.

That includes the Minnesota Department of Transportation, which has plows out to clear highways after more than a foot of snow fell across much of the southern metro and southern Minnesota. Highways remain snow covered in the metro area. Travel was treacherous in parts of south central and southwestern Minnesota where a travel advisory was lifted Tuesday morning. Extreme caution was still advised as roads remained snow compacted, said MnDOT spokesman Kevin Gutknecht.

“Give yourself extra time. Slow down and avoid the crash,” he said.

On Monday, the State Patrol responded to 231 crashes statewide by 8:45 p.m., and assisted another 435 vehicles that spun out or slid off the road and 41 semitrailer trucks that jackknifed.

The airport, too, was working to get back to normal on Tuesday morning. Only two runways were operational, but that is two more than were in service for much of Monday afternoon, when flights were grounded as crews tried to keep runways clear. Hundreds of flights were canceled Monday, and already Tuesday 132 flights into and out of MSP have been scrubbed and another 11 have been delayed.

Metro Transit put some buses on snow detour routing Tuesday morning, meaning some stops would not be served.

“Leftover snow and traffic are causing delays for our system again this morning,” the agency said.

By 7:50 a.m., 36 percent of buses were late, with an average delay of 6 minutes. Light-rail trains were also experiencing delays of up to 10 minutes, the agency said.

Cities across the metro and the state have declared snow emergencies, including Minneapolis, St. Paul, Mankato, Red Wing, Bloomington, West St. Paul, and Crystal.

Southern Minnesota received the most snow, which included 17 inches in Owatonna, 16.5 inches in Waseca, 12.5 inches in Northfield, 12.4 at the MSP Airport, 12 inches in Falcon Heights, 11 inches in Stillwater, 9 inches in Minneapolis and just 1.7 in Buffalo.

In the Twin Cities, it was the biggest snowfall since Dec. 12, 2012, when 10.5 inches fell in one day.

In southern Minnesota, the National Guard was on standby to help and house travelers in need.

The high snow totals have left many side streets in tough shape and that has led many school districts to call off classes. In St. Paul, that comes after school was in session Monday and many students were stranded at school well into the night as buses got stuck and could not make their rounds. In some cases, St. Paul police officers delivered students to their homes. A handful of schools that still had students in the building at 10 p.m., said school district spokeswoman Toya Stewart Downey.

“Had we known that the City of Saint Paul was going to get up to 8 inches of snow between 2 and 6 p.m., SPPS may have taken a different course of action,” the district said in a statement after a furor erupted on social media after the district did not close schools early on Monday. “Saint Paul Public Schools offers its sincerest apologies to the students, staff and the families who were impacted by buses that were delayed by many hours.”

In Minneapolis, school officials called off classes on Tuesday “to recover from the significant transportation difficulties experienced after today’s severe winter weather,” said spokesman Dirk Tedmon in a statement.

Districts also closed today include Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan, Bloomington, Cannon Falls, Faribault, Fridley, Robbinsdale, Richfield, Spring Lake Park, Hastings and Red Wing.

Other schools will open late.

Some of Monday’s snow will melt this week as temperatures will rise into the 30s on Thursday and into the low 40s on Friday, the National Weather service said.