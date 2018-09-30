A Cool, Wet Pattern Spills Into Early October

_________________________________________________________________________
Note that the average first frost date (32F) at the MSP Airport typically happens ~October 10th. Much of the rest of the state typically sees it between September 21st-30th. So, on average, we are only 2 weeks away from our first official frost here in the Twin Cities. #WinterIsComing
According to the MN DNR, the typical peak for fall color starts in mid/late September across far northern Minnesota, while folks in the Twin Cities enjoy it around late September to mid October.
Chlorophyll
Carotenoids
Anthocyanins
Tannins
Each has its own color and chemistry. As the amount of these chemicals vary, they will cause subtle variations in color from one leaf to the next, or even from tree to tree.
See more from the MN DNR HERE:
"THIS YEAR'S FALL COLORS WILL BE STUNNING. HERE'S WHEN & WHERE THEY'LL PEAK NEAR YOU"
"Although it may feel like this hot and steamy summer may never end, fall -- with its mercifully cooler weather, pumpkin drinks, and changing leaves -- is nearly upon us. So, it'd behoove you to start looking at the trees. The changing of the seasons brings with it ample reason to break out a flannel shirt and walk through the stunning fall foliage all across the country, and thanks to the above-average moisture and temperatures this summer, you'll have plenty of time to ensure that you can venture into the woods and take it all in. You may have missed your chance to fit in another summer trip this year, but on the bright side, you have more than enough time to plot an adventure through American's stunning forests to catch the changing leaves, or dare we say go "leaf peeping." To make matters even easier, SmokyMountains.com has released its annual interactive fall foliage forecast map, predicting when and where the leaves will be at their most vibrant hues of red, yellow, orange, and brown. And while there's no forecast that's 100% accurate, the map can serve as your primary resource if you're inclined to wander into the woods this fall."
US Drought Monitor - Minnesota
Despite recent heavy rains across parts of the state, the latest update from the US Drought Monitor shows that parts of northwestern Minnesota are still considered to be moderate to severe drought. There really wasn't much of a change since last week; a little more than 8% of the region is considered to be in a moderate drought, while 0.27% of the region is under a severe drought. Abnormally dry conditions remain the same at 33%.
Weather Outlook
It's fall and right on cue, temperatures..fall. Summer's slow fizzle has some bright spots: Crayola colors in the trees overhead, a cease-fire in the Bug Olympics, and college football.
We are fans; we attend games and yell at the TV set. When our boys were young, exuberant screams and wails of anguish would sometimes make them cry. Not proud of that.
Weather in an unwinnable game, and Team Winter will gain yardage into Tuesday, as temperatures trend below normal. An atmospheric tug-of-war sets off a few light showers today; a better chance of a few hours of rain Monday. We dry out a bit by midweek and Wednesday may be a flashback of late August with upper 70s and cracks of thunder.
The maps look unusually active and wet into next week, with more rain Thursday PM into Saturday. It's early, but Sunday appears to be the drier, nicer day next weekend.
October will bring the first freeze and flurries of the year; we can experience slushy commutes or 70s.
A slow, inexorable slide into winter is inevitable, softened by occasional hiccups of postcard-perfect, lukewarm days.
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: Clouds, risk of a shower. Winds: N 5-10. Wake-up: 43. High: 52.
SUDNAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, showers develop late. Winds: NNE 5. Low: 45
MONDAY: More numerous showers, sloppy. Winds: NE 8-13. Wake-up: High: 51.
TUESDAY: More clouds than sun, a nicer day. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 46 High: 60.
WEDNESDAY: Mild spike. Few T-storms around. Winds: SW 10-15. Wake-up: 57. High: 78.
THURSDAY: Dry start. More rain arrives late. Winds: NE 7-12. Wake-up: 47. High: 57.
FRIDAY: Unsettled and cool. More showers. Winds: E 7-12. Wake-up: 46. High: 55.
SATURDAY: Rain likely. Few T-storms south. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 48. High: 54.
This Day in Weather History
September 30th
1995: Lightning starts a house on fire in Washington County.
1985: 4 inches of snow falls in Ely, with just a trace in the Twin Cities.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
September 30th
Average High: 65F (Record: 87F set in 1897)
Average Low: 46F (Record: 26F set in 1939)
Record Rainfall: 1.06" set in 2007
Record Snowfall: 0.1" set in 1961
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
September 30th
Sunrise: 7:10am
Sunset: 6:55pm
Hours of Daylight: ~11 hours & 45 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~3 minutes & 6 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): 3 hours and 52 Minutes
Moon Phase for September 30th at Midnight
1.1 Days Before Last Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights:
The image at top, showing a campfire under the Milky Way, is by Ben Coffman Photography in Oregon. He wrote: These good folks – co-workers from one of the resorts on Mt Hood, if I remember correctly – let me take their photo on the beach near Cape Kiwanda [a state natural area near in Pacific City, Oregon]. They looked like they were having fun. And so they do. What could be better than a beautiful night under the Milky Way? But did you know that every night of your life is a night under the Milky Way? By that we mean … every individual star you can see with the unaided eye, in all parts of the sky, lies within the confines of our Milky Way galaxy. Our galaxy – seen in Ben’s photo above as a bright and hazy band of stars – is estimated to be some 100,000 light-years wide and only about 1,000 light-years thick. That’s why the starlit band of the Milky Way, which is visible in the evening this month, appears so well defined in our sky. Gazing into it, we’re really looking edgewise into the thin plane of our own galaxy:
"Arctic ice hit one of its lowest points on record, but there’s another grim statistic"
"Sea ice in the Arctic has just about melted to its lowest point of 2018, and this reinforces a trend of dwindling ice atop the globe — where the climate is warming two to three times faster than the rest of the planet. As of last week, it's the sixth-lowest ice extent — known as the sea ice minimum — in nearly 40 years of satellite records, and with the summer's end it's likely to keep that ranking. This statistic alone might not carry the bite of 2012's extreme Arctic melt, in which the ice thawed to its lowest point ever recorded. Yet, a closer examination of what's transpired in the great north this year reveals the Arctic's ever-accelerating disappearance. "I don’t want the story to be 'This was a ho-hum year'," Jeremy Mathis, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration scientist who has led the agency's Arctic Research Program, said in an interview. "Even though the ice didn’t break an all-time record, it was still well below the historical average."
"Typhoon Trami drenches southern Japan as it marches toward mainland"
"A powerful typhoon unleashed heavy winds and rain on southern Japan this weekend as it slowly marched toward the nation's main islands. Typhoon Trami was the equivalent of Category 2 hurricane when it passed over the Ryukyu Islands on Friday night. It's expected to strengthen over the next 24 to 48 hours and could regain what would be a Category 3 status before potentially hitting Japan's main islands. The Ryuku Island chain stretches north of Taiwan to the Japanese island of Kyushu, and includes Okinawa, the largest island in the chain, with about 1.4 million people, including around 25,000 US troops and their families. Landfall on mainland Japan is expected early Sunday, making Trami the fifth typhoon to hit the country's main islands since July. The storm is expected to be the equivalent of a strong Category 2 or a weak Category 3 hurricane at that time, with winds around 175 to 185 kilometers per hour (109 to 115 mph). If it misses direct landfall on Kyushu, it likely will hit the main island of Honshu six to 12 hours later. Rainfall totals of 150 to 300 millimeters (6 to 12 inches) will be widespread, with localized amounts of more than 500 millimeters (19.6 inches) expected. Earlier in the typhoon season, Typhoon Jebi, the strongest storm to hit Japan's mainland in 25 years, smashed through the west of the country, killing at least 10 people and causing widespread damage through high winds and storm surges. Trami comes at the end of a summer of disasters in Japan that included Jebi, flooding and heatwaves."
Praedictix Briefing: Saturday, September 29th, 2018
Key messages:
- Typhoon Trami is the equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane and is expected to hold that intensity through the weekend as it tracks through Japan.
- Approximately 195,000 households lost power on Okinawa and neighboring small islands according to Okinawa Electric Power.
- The Ryukyu Islands and mainland Japan are at risk of destructive winds, inundating rains, and a powerful storm surge through Monday.
- Aside from the Ryukyu Islands, the most severe impacts will occur from Okinawa northward to southern Kyushu to Shikoku and southern Honshu.
- Torrential rains will be occurring over areas that experienced historic flooding this Summer, making this a life-threatening flood event.
- Winds between 60 and 90 mph are expected to impact Tokyo this weekend (particularly Sunday night). The Haneda Airport will be at risk of shutting down.
- We continue to track Hurricane Rosa which will help bring heavy rain to parts of the Southwestern U.S. early next week.
Trami on Satellite. Typhoon Trami is located approximately 28 nm West-Southwest of the Kadena Airbase. Trami remains a large and powerful typhoon that is currently impacting the Ryukyu Islands of Japan, including Okinawa. It is the equivalent of a Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 104 mph. The outer bands of the typhoon have been feeding into mainland Japan today and the weather conditions will continue to deteriorate for Japan today.
Tracking Trami. The forecast track has not changed substantially since our last update. A northeast trajectory is expected and an increase in forward speed. By Sunday morning (local time), Trami is expected to remain at Category 2 strength as the center sits just offshore mainland Japan (south of Kochi). The typhoon will weaken as it tracks northeastward into the island, but will still have a significant impact in Osaka, Nagano, and Tokyo. Weather conditions in Tokyo will rapidly deteriorate Sunday. Trami will maintain its strength as a hurricane by then, downgrading to a Category 1 with forecast winds of 92 mph. A quick change in weather is expected Monday as the typhoon departs and a dry area of high pressure builds.
Torrential Rainfall and Dangerous Storm Surge. Life-threatening flooding will be one of the biggest threats as parts of Japan have experienced in incredibly rainy Summer. Some in the path have had record-shattering rainfall, which makes Trami's flood threat that much more substantial. Rainfall of up to 16 inches is expected for the Amami island region and up to 10 inches for Okinawa by Sunday. The heaviest rain will likely remain north and west of Tokyo as Trami works through mainland Japan. Additionally, storm surge flooding along the entire southern coast of Japan will further threaten the area. Waves up to 42 feet will be possible.
Hurricane Rosa Weakens to a Category 2. Hurricane Rosa is currently located southwest of Baja California. On satellite, Rosa is looking much less defined. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to 100 mph, making it a Category 2 storm. Hurricane-force winds extend out up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend out up to 160 miles.
Tracking Rosa. During the next 72 hours, Rosa will work northward and eventually north-northeastward by Monday and Tuesdayas an area of low pressure from the Pacific nudges in. An increase in forward speed is expected by Monday. Rosa will continue to weaken substantially with Rosa becoming a tropical storm by late Sunday or early Monday. Rosa's track will mean tropical rains will arrive in the southwestern U.S. by early next week. High surf generated by Rosa will affect portions of the coasts of southwestern Mexico, most of the Baja California Peninsula, and southern California during this weekend. Tropical storm conditions are expected for central and northern Baja California.
Heavy Rain for the Southwest U.S. Heavy rain is expected from rosa with flash flooding easily occurring in the deserts of the Southwest. This remains the main hazard from the storm. Landslides in mountainous terrain will be a concern. Current rain forecast through mid-next week:
- 3 to 6 inches with isolated totals to 10 inches from Baja California into northwestern Sonora
- 2 to 4 inches with isolated totals to 6 inches in the Mogollon Rim of Arizona
- 1 to 2 inches with isolated totals to 4 inches elsewhere across the Desert Southwest, central Rockies, and Great Basin.
Susie Martin, Meteorologist, Praedictix
Tropical Climatology