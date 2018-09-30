A Cool, Wet Pattern Spills Into Early October

16 Different Tornadoes From the September 20, 2018 Severe Weather Event

After several detailed ground surveys, the National Weather Service found 16 different tornado tracks form the severe weather event across southeastern MN on September 20th. Interestingly, there have now been 30 tornadoes across the state this year. By the way, the 30-year average (1991-2010) is 45 tornadoes in Minnesota.

Following several ground surveys; utilizing high resolution satellite and radar imagery; speaking with local officials, trained spotters, and the general public; and drone and aerial footage it appears there were 16 tornadoes from southern to eastern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin on September 20 2018. This information may be updated as new data becomes available. The difficulty with surveying this event was due in part to many potential tornado tracks amongst widespread wind damage. Since the storms were racing east northeastward around 65 mph, many of the typical indicators for differentiating tornado versus straight line wind damage were not available (e.g. debris deposited westward), particularly across Rice County. Instead, there were areas of enhanced damage on the southern end of the tornado track, with little damage to the north. Most of the damage was to trees, although there were pockets of significant structural damage. Survey teams received numerous accounts of survivors seeking shelter immediately after receiving the Tornado Warning via a Wireless Emergency Alert notification. Some of these people later had their house or other structure significantly damaged or destroyed. It is of the opinion of the surveyors that this was one big factor for the lack of fatalities or injuries. The NWS would like to thank all the spotters, local officials, broadcast television, local media, volunteer and media drone operators, and citizens that contributed to the sharing of information before, during, and after the event. Overall, there were six EF0s, nine EF1s, and one EF2.



Frosty Start Saturday (For Some)...

Thanks to Praedictix Meteorologist DJ Kayser for the picture below who woke up to this frosty scene early Saturday morning. Widespread frost/freeze conditions were in place across the northern half of the state where temps dipped down into the 20s and lower 30s. Much of the Twin Cities stayed frost free thanks to a layer of clouds that moved in overnight. The official low temperature at the MSP Airport was 36F.

Average First Frost?



Note that the average first frost date (32F) at the MSP Airport typically happens ~October 10th. Much of the rest of the state typically sees it between September 21st-30th. So, on average, we are only 2 weeks away from our first official frost here in the Twin Cities. #WinterIsComing

Fall Color Peeping

WOW - take a look at the image below from Lutsen Mountain! That was captured on the Lutsen Mountain 360° webcam early Saturday morning. Note how vibrate the inland trees look! Lots of Reds, yellows and oranges showing up on the inland maple trees. Boy does that look nice.

MN DNR Fall Color Update

The MN DNR continues to update their fall color report for the 2018 fall season and fall colors are changing fast, especially up north. According to the MN DNR, much of northern MN is now eithern 25% to 75%, while 10%-25% is now showing up across the Twin Cities Metro! See the latest update from the MN DNR HERE: ____________________________________________________________________________

Typical dates for peak fall colors in Minnesota

According to the MN DNR, the typical peak for fall color starts in mid/late September across far northern Minnesota, while folks in the Twin Cities enjoy it around late September to mid October.



What causes fall colors?

Have you ever wondered why leaves change color and what causes the leaves to turn the color they do? The MN DNR has a great explanation.

Four main groups of biochemicals are responsible for the various yellows, oranges, reds and browns that we see in the fall:

Chlorophyll

Carotenoids

Anthocyanins

Tannins Each has its own color and chemistry. As the amount of these chemicals vary, they will cause subtle variations in color from one leaf to the next, or even from tree to tree. See more from the MN DNR HERE: ___________________________________________________________________________ "THIS YEAR'S FALL COLORS WILL BE STUNNING. HERE'S WHEN & WHERE THEY'LL PEAK NEAR YOU"

"Although it may feel like this hot and steamy summer may never end, fall -- with its mercifully cooler weather, pumpkin drinks, and changing leaves -- is nearly upon us. So, it'd behoove you to start looking at the trees. The changing of the seasons brings with it ample reason to break out a flannel shirt and walk through the stunning fall foliage all across the country, and thanks to the above-average moisture and temperatures this summer, you'll have plenty of time to ensure that you can venture into the woods and take it all in. You may have missed your chance to fit in another summer trip this year, but on the bright side, you have more than enough time to plot an adventure through American's stunning forests to catch the changing leaves, or dare we say go "leaf peeping." To make matters even easier, SmokyMountains.com has released its annual interactive fall foliage forecast map, predicting when and where the leaves will be at their most vibrant hues of red, yellow, orange, and brown. And while there's no forecast that's 100% accurate, the map can serve as your primary resource if you're inclined to wander into the woods this fall." See more from Thrillist HERE:

Soggy September

September has been a very wet month across much of the state and especially for folks in the south. Note that Sioux Falls, SD and Rochester, MN have both seen more than 7" of rain, which is nearly 4.50" of rain above average for the month so far. The Twin Cities has even seen nearly 7" of rain this month, which is nearly 4" above average for the month.

________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ US Drought Monitor - Minnesota Despite recent heavy rains across parts of the state, the latest update from the US Drought Monitor shows that parts of northwestern Minnesota are still considered to be moderate to severe drought. There really wasn't much of a change since last week; a little more than 8% of the region is considered to be in a moderate drought, while 0.27% of the region is under a severe drought. Abnormally dry conditions remain the same at 33%. ___________________________________________________________________

High Temps Sunday

The high temperature spread across the state on Sunday will still be VERY chilly with readings only warming into the 40s and 50s. These temps will be nearly -10F to -15F below average and will feel more like mid/late October.



Weather Outlook

The weather loop below from Sunday to Monday night shows an increase in precipitaiton potential as we head into early next week. There could be a few light showers on Sunday, but the main wave of precipitation arrives early Monday and should be out of here by Monday evening.

Wet Week Ahead

Take a look at NOAA's WPC precipitation forecast through all of next week. Note the widespread heavy rainfall potential of nearly 1" to 2". Interestingly, some of this heavy moisture will be in association with the remnants of Hurricane Rosa in the Eastern Pacific. The bulk of moisture associated with Rosa will move through the Upper Midwest late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Remnants of ROSA

Here's the weather depiction from PM Tuesday to Wednesday night, which shows fairly widespread and potentially heavy rain moving through the region. Interestingly, this will be the remants of Hurricane Rosa that was once a major category 4 hurricane in the Eastern Pacific last week.



Extended Temperature Outlook

The extended forecast as we head into the first half of October looks generally quite chilly. Despite a brief warmup into the 70s on Wednesday of next week, highs will only warm into the 50s over the next couple of weeks. Keep in mind that the average high in the Twin Cities on October 1st is 65F and drops to 59F on the 15th. With that said, we will likely have well below average temps a majority of the time through the first half of October.

________________________________________________________________________________ A Cool, Wet Pattern Spills Into Early October By Paul Douglas It's fall and right on cue, temperatures..fall. Summer's slow fizzle has some bright spots: Crayola colors in the trees overhead, a cease-fire in the Bug Olympics, and college football. We are fans; we attend games and yell at the TV set. When our boys were young, exuberant screams and wails of anguish would sometimes make them cry. Not proud of that. Weather in an unwinnable game, and Team Winter will gain yardage into Tuesday, as temperatures trend below normal. An atmospheric tug-of-war sets off a few light showers today; a better chance of a few hours of rain Monday. We dry out a bit by midweek and Wednesday may be a flashback of late August with upper 70s and cracks of thunder. The maps look unusually active and wet into next week, with more rain Thursday PM into Saturday. It's early, but Sunday appears to be the drier, nicer day next weekend. October will bring the first freeze and flurries of the year; we can experience slushy commutes or 70s. A slow, inexorable slide into winter is inevitable, softened by occasional hiccups of postcard-perfect, lukewarm days.

Extended Forecast SUNDAY: Clouds, risk of a shower. Winds: N 5-10. Wake-up: 43. High: 52. SUDNAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, showers develop late. Winds: NNE 5. Low: 45 MONDAY: More numerous showers, sloppy. Winds: NE 8-13. Wake-up: High: 51. TUESDAY: More clouds than sun, a nicer day. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 46 High: 60. WEDNESDAY: Mild spike. Few T-storms around. Winds: SW 10-15. Wake-up: 57. High: 78. THURSDAY: Dry start. More rain arrives late. Winds: NE 7-12. Wake-up: 47. High: 57. FRIDAY: Unsettled and cool. More showers. Winds: E 7-12. Wake-up: 46. High: 55. SATURDAY: Rain likely. Few T-storms south. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 48. High: 54.

______________________________________________________ This Day in Weather History

September 30th 1995: Lightning starts a house on fire in Washington County. 1985: 4 inches of snow falls in Ely, with just a trace in the Twin Cities.

_______________________________________________________ Average High/Low for Minneapolis

September 30th Average High: 65F (Record: 87F set in 1897)

Average Low: 46F (Record: 26F set in 1939) Record Rainfall: 1.06" set in 2007

Record Snowfall: 0.1" set in 1961

_________________________________________________________ Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

September 30th Sunrise: 7:10am

Sunset: 6:55pm Hours of Daylight: ~11 hours & 45 minutes Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~3 minutes & 6 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): 3 hours and 52 Minutes

__________________________________________________________ Moon Phase for September 30th at Midnight

1.1 Days Before Last Quarter Moon _________________________ What's in the Night Sky? According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights: The image at top, showing a campfire under the Milky Way, is by Ben Coffman Photography in Oregon. He wrote: These good folks – co-workers from one of the resorts on Mt Hood, if I remember correctly – let me take their photo on the beach near Cape Kiwanda [a state natural area near in Pacific City, Oregon]. They looked like they were having fun. And so they do. What could be better than a beautiful night under the Milky Way? But did you know that every night of your life is a night under the Milky Way? By that we mean … every individual star you can see with the unaided eye, in all parts of the sky, lies within the confines of our Milky Way galaxy. Our galaxy – seen in Ben’s photo above as a bright and hazy band of stars – is estimated to be some 100,000 light-years wide and only about 1,000 light-years thick. That’s why the starlit band of the Milky Way, which is visible in the evening this month, appears so well defined in our sky. Gazing into it, we’re really looking edgewise into the thin plane of our own galaxy: _________________________________________________________________ "Arctic ice hit one of its lowest points on record, but there’s another grim statistic" "Sea ice in the Arctic has just about melted to its lowest point of 2018, and this reinforces a trend of dwindling ice atop the globe — where the climate is warming two to three times faster than the rest of the planet. As of last week, it's the sixth-lowest ice extent — known as the sea ice minimum — in nearly 40 years of satellite records, and with the summer's end it's likely to keep that ranking. This statistic alone might not carry the bite of 2012's extreme Arctic melt, in which the ice thawed to its lowest point ever recorded. Yet, a closer examination of what's transpired in the great north this year reveals the Arctic's ever-accelerating disappearance. "I don’t want the story to be 'This was a ho-hum year'," Jeremy Mathis, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration scientist who has led the agency's Arctic Research Program, said in an interview. "Even though the ice didn’t break an all-time record, it was still well below the historical average." See more from Mashable HERE: ____________________________________________________________________________ "Typhoon Trami drenches southern Japan as it marches toward mainland" "A powerful typhoon unleashed heavy winds and rain on southern Japan this weekend as it slowly marched toward the nation's main islands. Typhoon Trami was the equivalent of Category 2 hurricane when it passed over the Ryukyu Islands on Friday night. It's expected to strengthen over the next 24 to 48 hours and could regain what would be a Category 3 status before potentially hitting Japan's main islands. The Ryuku Island chain stretches north of Taiwan to the Japanese island of Kyushu, and includes Okinawa, the largest island in the chain, with about 1.4 million people, including around 25,000 US troops and their families. Landfall on mainland Japan is expected early Sunday, making Trami the fifth typhoon to hit the country's main islands since July. The storm is expected to be the equivalent of a strong Category 2 or a weak Category 3 hurricane at that time, with winds around 175 to 185 kilometers per hour (109 to 115 mph). If it misses direct landfall on Kyushu, it likely will hit the main island of Honshu six to 12 hours later. Rainfall totals of 150 to 300 millimeters (6 to 12 inches) will be widespread, with localized amounts of more than 500 millimeters (19.6 inches) expected. Earlier in the typhoon season, Typhoon Jebi, the strongest storm to hit Japan's mainland in 25 years, smashed through the west of the country, killing at least 10 people and causing widespread damage through high winds and storm surges. Trami comes at the end of a summer of disasters in Japan that included Jebi, flooding and heatwaves." See more from CNN HERE: ______________________________________________________________________________ Praedictix Briefing: Saturday, September 29th, 2018 Key messages: Typhoon Trami is the equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane and is expected to hold that intensity through the weekend as it tracks through Japan.

Approximately 195,000 households lost power on Okinawa and neighboring small islands according to Okinawa Electric Power.

The Ryukyu Islands and mainland Japan are at risk of destructive winds, inundating rains, and a powerful storm surge through Monday .

. Aside from the Ryukyu Islands, the most severe impacts will occur from Okinawa northward to southern Kyushu to Shikoku and southern Honshu.

Torrential rains will be occurring over areas that experienced historic flooding this Summer, making this a life-threatening flood event.

Winds between 60 and 90 mph are expected to impact Tokyo this weekend (particularly Sunday night). The Haneda Airport will be at risk of shutting down.

night). The Haneda Airport will be at risk of shutting down. We continue to track Hurricane Rosa which will help bring heavy rain to parts of the Southwestern U.S. early next week. Trami on Satellite. Typhoon Trami is located approximately 28 nm West-Southwest of the Kadena Airbase. Trami remains a large and powerful typhoon that is currently impacting the Ryukyu Islands of Japan, including Okinawa. It is the equivalent of a Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 104 mph. The outer bands of the typhoon have been feeding into mainland Japan today and the weather conditions will continue to deteriorate for Japan today. Tracking Trami. The forecast track has not changed substantially since our last update. A northeast trajectory is expected and an increase in forward speed. By Sunday morning (local time), Trami is expected to remain at Category 2 strength as the center sits just offshore mainland Japan (south of Kochi). The typhoon will weaken as it tracks northeastward into the island, but will still have a significant impact in Osaka, Nagano, and Tokyo. Weather conditions in Tokyo will rapidly deteriorate Sunday. Trami will maintain its strength as a hurricane by then, downgrading to a Category 1 with forecast winds of 92 mph. A quick change in weather is expected Monday as the typhoon departs and a dry area of high pressure builds. Torrential Rainfall and Dangerous Storm Surge. Life-threatening flooding will be one of the biggest threats as parts of Japan have experienced in incredibly rainy Summer. Some in the path have had record-shattering rainfall, which makes Trami's flood threat that much more substantial. Rainfall of up to 16 inches is expected for the Amami island region and up to 10 inches for Okinawa by Sunday. The heaviest rain will likely remain north and west of Tokyo as Trami works through mainland Japan. Additionally, storm surge flooding along the entire southern coast of Japan will further threaten the area. Waves up to 42 feet will be possible. Hurricane Rosa Weakens to a Category 2. Hurricane Rosa is currently located southwest of Baja California. On satellite, Rosa is looking much less defined. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to 100 mph, making it a Category 2 storm. Hurricane-force winds extend out up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend out up to 160 miles. Tracking Rosa. During the next 72 hours, Rosa will work northward and eventually north-northeastward by Monday and Tuesdayas an area of low pressure from the Pacific nudges in. An increase in forward speed is expected by Monday. Rosa will continue to weaken substantially with Rosa becoming a tropical storm by late Sunday or early Monday. Rosa's track will mean tropical rains will arrive in the southwestern U.S. by early next week. High surf generated by Rosa will affect portions of the coasts of southwestern Mexico, most of the Baja California Peninsula, and southern California during this weekend. Tropical storm conditions are expected for central and northern Baja California. Heavy Rain for the Southwest U.S. Heavy rain is expected from rosa with flash flooding easily occurring in the deserts of the Southwest. This remains the main hazard from the storm. Landslides in mountainous terrain will be a concern. Current rain forecast through mid-next week: 3 to 6 inches with isolated totals to 10 inches from Baja California into northwestern Sonora

2 to 4 inches with isolated totals to 6 inches in the Mogollon Rim of Arizona

1 to 2 inches with isolated totals to 4 inches elsewhere across the Desert Southwest, central Rockies, and Great Basin. Susie Martin, Meteorologist, Praedictix

_____________________________________________________________________________ Tropical Climatology