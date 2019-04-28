A Cool, Showery Start to May This Week

Say It Ain't Snow!!

Welcome to the Land of 10,000 oddities, where April snow on top of freshly mowed green grass isn't out of the ordinary. Saturday was one of those days for some across the southern half of the state. Here's a webcam from MNDOT along I-90 near Blue Earth.

Weather Outlook For Sunday

Weather conditions on Sunday will once again be quite chilly across the state. High temps will only warm into the 40s and 50s, which will be nearly -10F to -15F below average. Some spots will be nearly -20F below average across the state!

_____________________________________________________________________________ Rain Snow Mix For Some Late Sunday into Monday The weather outlook from Sunday into Monday looks fairly unsettled once again as another area of low pressure moves through the region. Note that areas of snow can't be ruled out across the northern part of the state, while it looks to stay mainly rain in the southern half of the state.

___________________________________________________________________________ Rain/Snow Mix Sunday into Monday According to NOAA's NDFD, total liquid precipitation amounts look to be fairly light across much of the state. However, there could be some 0.25" to 0.50" across far northern MN. Temperatures could be cold enough for some minor snow accumulations across the northern half of the state, espcially in the Arrowhead, where 3" or more could fall. __________________________________________________________________________ Cool Stretch of Weather Ahead

Here's the temperature outlook through the 2nd full week of May, which suggests a fairly cool stretch of weather through much of next week. Keep in mind that the average high at MSP on May 1st is 65F, so we'll be quite a bit below that. The extended temp trend gets us back into the 60s as we head into the 2nd full week of May.

Below Average Temps Continue

Here's the 850mb temp anomaly, which shows a continued stretch of below average temps (in blue) over much of the Upper Midwest and High Plains over the next several days. Meanwhile, temps across the Ohio Valley look to be a little warmer than average. This temperature contrast across the Upper Midwest could result in a fairly active weather pattern, which may lead to areas of heavier precipitation over the next 5 to 7 days. Stay tuned.

"EarthSky’s 2019 meteor shower guide"

You might be interested to know that there are several metero showers during the year, but there are certainly a few more notible ones like the Perseids in mid August. Take a look at the list of meteor showers that EarthSky has compiled as they have everything you need to know about each one for the rest of 2019!!

See more from EarthSky HERE:



April Precipitation It's been a pretty wet month of April thus far, in fact, most locations in the southern half of the state are running nearly 0.50" to 1.00"+ above average. MSP has accumulated 3.67" of liquid, which is near 1.50" above average! Also note that MSP has seen 9.8" of snow this month, which is tied for the 10th snowiest April on record! _____________________________________________________________________________ 10th Snowiest April on Record at MSP...

Our April 10-12 snow event accumulated 9.8" of snow at the MSP Airport, which not only made it the 5th largest April snow event on record, but it also pushed us into the 10th snowiest April on record spot! Note that MSP only averages 2.4" of snow in April, so we are wewll above average!

April 2019 Snowfall So Far...

Thanks to our latest April snow storm, areas of snow fell across far southern MN. With that said, it's been a fairly snowy month across the region with several locations running above average in the snowfall department.

Snowfall Season To Date

WOW - What a snow season it has been! Despite a fairly lackluster start to the winter season, we sure made up for it in a hurry during the 2nd half of winter and so far this spring. With that said, MSP has now seen 77.1" of snow, which makes it the 11th snowiest season on record!

Signs of Spring!!

Here's a neat map from Journey North, which shows the migration of one of our most beloved summer feathered friends, the hummingbird! It's amazing to think that they migrate across the Gulf of Mexico to make it all the way home. According to the map below, there have already been a few reports of hummingbirds across the southern part of the state. It's about time to get those feeders out!

See more from Journey North HERE:

More Signs of Spring from the MNDNR

This time of the year can be a little dank and dreary at times, but we're not too far away from several signs of life returning to a backyard near you! There's a phenology reporting locating in Maplewood, just north of St. Paul and they record things like the first red-winged blackbird to the first dandelion and even when the lilacs bloom. This phenology location recorded the first "conk-la-ree" from a red-winged blackbird on March 20th this year, which was a few days later than average. By the way, the average bloom date of lilacs in the Twin Cities is typically around May 10th. Last year, lilacs didn't bloom until mid May.

"The songs of the first red-winged blackbirds of the season were heard in north Maplewood on Wednesday, March 20, six days later than the median date of March 14, and on the first day of Spring! Phenology which is derived from the Greek word phaino meaning to show or appear, is the study of periodic plant and animal life cycle events that are influenced by environmental changes, especially seasonal variations in temperature and precipitation driven by weather and climate. The USA National Phenology Network (USA-NPN) collects phenological data from across the United States. Also track the progress of The Ruby-throated Hummingbirds as they migrate north. Here is some recent spring phenology for a site in Maplewood just north of St. Paul."



"Phenology Report: April 23, 2019"

Here's the latest Phenology from John Latimer who hails out of Grand Rapids, MN. He shares his latest findings on what is springing up across parts of central/northern MN.

"Phenology is the biological nature of events as they relate to climate. Every Tuesday morning, our resident Phenologist John Latimer gathers his phenological data and reports his findings in the weekly Phenology Report. In this week's report, John reflects on the 47 nature notes he jotted down this week and makes predictions about what we will see between now and this coming Tuesday! John created a sweet worksheet you can download and use to collect your own phoenological data. Wood frogs, spring peepers, roughed grouse drumming, eastern phoebes, ice out dates, and common loons are just a very small sampling of the kinds of data you can keep track of with his handy handout." Listen to the full report from KAXE HERE: ___________________________________________________________________________ Tree Pollen Running High in the Twin Cities

Have you been sneezing a little more than usual? It could be because pollen levels have been running fairly high. Thanks to a cooler and cloudier Saturday, pollen levels were held in check on Saturday. However, higher pollen levels look to return Sunday and into the week ahead.

Ice Out Continues... Thanks to my good friend Scott Verness for the picture below. Scott says that the ice went out on Norway Lake in Pine River on April 24th, which was a little later than average. The good news is that you can finally get your dock in!

____________________________________________________________________________ Ice Out Dates

Ice out season continues in MN and according to the MN DNR quite a few more lakes have gone ice out over the past 5 to 7 days. Lake Minnetonka saw ice out on April 20th, which was nearly a week behind the average of April 13th. Most of the bigger lakes across the rest of the state have yet to see ice out.

Average Ice Out Dates

Here's a look at average ice out dates across Minnesota. Note that most lakes around the metro go out in April, so within the next week or 2, you should see open water. However, folks closer to the international border may not see open water until the end of April or early part of May. Spring is on the way!!



Ice Safey Reminder

As we head into the next several weeks, ice stability is going to deteriorate rapidly! Warmer temps will weaken ice on area lakes/ponds, so please be careful! The MN DNR has ice safety reminders that you can review and remember that ice is never 100% safe!



Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the temperature outlook from May 5th - 11th still looks to be running a little cooler than average across the northern tier of the nation, including Minnesota. With that said, May could start on a fairly cool and somewhat soggy note. ___________________________________________________________________________

Spring Leaf Anomaly Here's an interesting map for folks that are looking forward to spring. It's the NPN Spring Leaf Anomaly map, which shows that spring has indeed sprung across the southern tier of the nation. The red colors indicate that spring leaves are actually emerging earlier than average in those areas, while blue colors indicate that we're a little behind average in other spots. "April 22, 2019 - Spring leaf out continues to spread north. In the west, spring leaf out is 1-2 weeks early in parts of California and Nevada, and 2-3 weeks late in much of Oregon and Washington. In the east, spring leaf out is 1-2 weeks early in the upper Southeast, and 1-2 weeks late across the Great Plains, southern Midwest and Mid-Atlantic. Spring leaf out is four days late in Missoula, MT and Minneapolis, MN. Spring bloom has arrived on time to 2 weeks early in much of the South. Parts of Arizona, California, Nevada, and the Southern Great Plains are 1-2 weeks late. Spring bloom is on time in Philadelphia, PA, and Cincinnati, OH." _______________________________________________________________________ A Cool, Showery Start to May This Week

By Paul Douglas Am I disappointed the metro area didn't pick up a slushy coating yesterday? Heck no. I feel like Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, receiving a stay of execution from The King of the North. Like everyone else, I was relieved the snow band shifted south, stretching from Albert Lea to Madison and Chicago. Thoughts and prayers. One thing I've discovered: when the weather turns out nicer than predicted, most people give you a pass. But woe is me when weather is worse than you said it would be. Some take it personally. A new pile of slush either side of I-90, close to the Iowa border, quickly melts today. One advantage of a freak, late-April snow. Clouds and winds increase, but I'm happy to report the atmosphere will be warm enough for rain showers tonight. In fact this entire week looks relatively cool, damp and showery - probably no heavy rain until Sunday, when the airmass overhead may be warm & unstable enough for heavy T-storms. Expect 50s this week, 60s by Sunday and 70s early next week. It's almost May, as in spring MAY show up!

Extended Forecast SUNDAY: PM showers likely. Winds: SE 15-25. High: 53. SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain. Winds: SE 15-30. Low: 42. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Risk of a shower. Winds: NW 7-12. High: 56. TUESDAY: Dry start. Another wave of PM showers. Winds: NE 8-13. Wake-up: 41. High: 54. WEDNESDAY: Showers slowly taper. Winds: NE 8-13. Wake-up: 42. High: 53. THURSDAY: Ditto. A few more showers. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 43. High: 57. FRIDAY: Some AM sun. Risk of PM showers. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 44. High: 60. SATURDAY: Nagging shower risk. Winds: NE 8-13. Wake-up: 43. High: 58.

______________________________________________________ This Day in Weather History

April 28th 1994: Heavy snow falls over parts of Minnesota with 7.5 inches at Tower and 4.5 inches in the Twin Cities. 1966: A heavy snowstorm leaves 10 inches of snow on the ground across a wide chunk of northern Minnesota.

_______________________________________________________ Average High/Low for Minneapolis

April 28th Average High: 64F (Record: 91F set in 2004)

Average Low: 43F (Record: 26F set in 1965) Record Rainfall: 1.21" set in 1888

Record Snowfall: 4.5" set in 1994

_________________________________________________________ Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

April 28th Sunrise: 6:07am

Sunset: 8:14pm Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 7 minutes Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 48 seconds

Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): ~5 hours and 22 minutes

__________________________________________________________ Moon Phase for April 28th at Midnight

2.4 Days After Last Quarter Moon See more from Space HERE: ___________________________________ What's in the Night Sky? According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights: "In late April and throughout the month of May, let the sparkling blue-white star Spica help you find the famous Omega Centauri globular star cluster. It’s around this time of year that Spica climbs highest up for the night, so does Omega Centauri. What is Omega Centauri? It’s the largest and finest globular star cluster visible to the eye alone. Globular clusters are large, symmetrically shaped groupings of stars, fairly evenly distributed around the core of our Milky Way galaxy. Many northern stargazers have this particular cluster on their bucket lists. Seeing Omega Centauri is very special in part because you can see it with your eye alone, assuming you have a dark enough sky. Very few of the Milky Way galaxy’s 250 or so globular star clusters are readily visible without optics." ___________________________________________________________________________ Average Tornadoes By State in April According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in April really starts to go up across the southern US. Note that several states typically see nearly a dozen tornadoes, while Texas takes the cake with nearly 30. Meanwhile, Minnesota only typically sees 1 tornado during the month of April and the most active month is typically June, when Minnesota typically sees 15. ______________________________________________________________________________ 2019 Preliminary Tornado Count Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows a fairly high concentration across the Lower Mississippi Valley and Gulf Coast States. Note that we have not seen any tornadoes this year in Minnesota. Last year, our first tornado didn't happen until the end of May. 2019 Preliminary Tornado Count Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through April 26th suggests that there have been a total of 410, which is still below the 2005-2015 short term average of 451. However, this has been the busiest tornado season through April 26th since 2012, which nearly 600 tornadoes were reported. Interestingly, nearly 800 tornades were reported at this time in 2011. ______________________________________________________________________ Weather Outlook Sunday Here's a look at high temps across the naiton on Sunday, which shows fairly cool conditions across the Midwest and Great Lakes in the wake of the recent late April snow. Meanwhile, temps in the Southern Plains and along the Front Range will begin to warm and will be above average. ____________________________________________________________________________ National Weather Outlook Weather conditions continue to look active across the nation as we head through the rest of the weekend and into early next week. In fact, areas of rain and snow will still be possible across parts of the northern tier of the nation and also across parts of the Rockies. There appears to be a fairly large storm system developing during the first half of next week, which could bring several rounds of severe weather to the Central US. Stay tuned.

___________________________________________________________________________ 7 Day Precipitation Forecast According to NOAA's WPC, the 7 day precipitation forecast suggests areas of heavy rain across parts of the Central US once again. Several inches of rain could accompany strong to severe stormsthat look to develop as we head into the first half of next week.

_____________________________________________________________________________ "The one number you need to know about climate change" "In contrast to the existential angst currently in fashion around climate change, there’s a cold-eyed calculation that its advocates, mostly economists, like to call the most important number you’ve never heard of. It’s the social cost of carbon. It reflects the global damage of emitting one ton of carbon dioxide into the sky, accounting for its impact in the form of warming temperatures and rising sea levels. Economists, who have squabbled over the right number for a decade, see it as a powerful policy tool that could bring rationality to climate decisions. It’s what we should be willing to pay to avoid emitting that one more ton of carbon." See more from Technology Review HERE:

____________________________________________________________________________ "Video captures the terrifying moment that two paramedics unwittingly drive their ambulance into a 150mph tornado - but incredibly manage to escape unharmed" "Paramedics Bryan Ferguson and Billy Akers are lucky to be alive after the ambulance they were driving ended up right in the middle of a destructive tornado. The pair were driving their vehicle back from an emergency call on Friday morning when they were blasted by the terrifying winds of an EF-3 tornado, with winds over 150mph. The duo were in Franklin, Virginia, when all of a sudden a warning came across their radio: 'Attention, all units. Attention, all units. Be advised we are currently in a tornado warning until 11 o'clock in this area. Again: tornado warning until 11 o'clock.' Moments later, the sky turned dark and a terrifying tornado descended out of the sky landing right in front of them." See more from Daily Mail HERE:

____________________________________________________________________________ "Put a scientist, not a profiteer, in charge of weather forecasts | Editorial" "The third time should not be a charm for the man whom President Trump wants to lead a federal agency that is vital to public safety in Florida. That would be the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It includes the National Hurricane Center and the National Weather Service. The ideal NOAA administrator would be someone who has a strong background in science and would come with no controversy. Barry Myers does not have such a profile. Indeed, he is singularly unsuited for the job. Trump nominated Myers, the former CEO of AccuWeather, in October 2017. A Senatecommittee voted along party lines to confirm him, but Myers never went before the full Senate. Trump renominated Myers twice, and the same thing happened. The most recent vote came this month by the Senate Commerce, Transportation and Science Committee. Republicans allowed no debate." See more from Sun Sentenial HERE:

______________________________________________________________________________ "The science case for returning to the Moon" "Geopolitics may be driving the Trump administration's planned return to the Moon by 2024, but, if risk and reward are balanced, science could benefit from the lunar return as well. The big picture: The Moon acts as a time capsule of our solar system and Earth specifically. Clues into how the Moon formed 4.5 billion years ago — after a large object slammed into the Earth, carving out our natural satellite — are preserved in its geology. "Understanding the Moon has such critical importance for understanding the Earth, for starters, because the Earth's earliest history is essentially lost" due to plate tectonics and weathering, planetary geologist Brett Denevi, of Johns Hopkins University's Applied Physics Laboratory, tells Axios. That preservation allows scientists to turn back the clock, revealing clues about our part of space when life was just forming about 3.9 billion years ago. "This is going to be a treasure trove for planetary science," says Alan Stern, a planetary scientist at the Southwest Research Institute." See more from Axios HERE:

_____________________________________________________________________________ "Blobs in Earth's Core Could Be Causing 'Geomagnetic Jerks' in the Magnetic Field" "Every several years, magnetic field observatories record quick changes to the position or strength of the planet’s magnetic field, so-called geomagnetic jerks. The cause of these shifts has remained a mystery. Improvements to ground-based observatories and more magnetic field measurements from satellites have given scientists new insights into the planet’s magnetic behavior. Though we can’t look directly into Earth’s core, these measurements have let scientists build models to help infer what might be going on in there. Most recently, scientists realized that that suddenly released, moving blobs inside the core could explain the geomagnetic jerks. “The ability to numerically reproduce jerks offers a new way to probe the physical properties of Earth’s deep interior,” researchers Julien Aubert from the University of Paris and Christopher Finlay from the Technical University of Denmark write in a new paper, published in Nature Geoscience." See more from Gizmodo HERE:

