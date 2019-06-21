WOlves Picks

Jarrett Culver sophomore forward, Texas Tech

The 6-5, 195-pound small forward was chosen with the No. 6 pick overall as part of a deal that sent Dario Saric and the No. 11 pick to Phoenix, Culver averaged 18.5 points as a sophomore and helped the Red Raiders to the Final Four in Minneapolis, where they lost to Virginia in overtime in the NCAA title game. Culver is considered to be an excellent perimeter defender, but he shot better from three-point range as a freshman (38.2% vs. 30.4% as a sophomore). He hit 46% of his shots overall and 70% of his free throws. Culver, 20, played high school basketball in Lubbock and stayed there for college. His father, Hiawatha Culver Jr., is the Texas Tech team chaplain.

JAYLEN NOWELL, SOPHOMORE GUARD, WASHINGTON

– including 44% from three-point range. He also averaged 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game last season. At 19 (he turns 20 next month), Nowell is also relatively young for having two years of college experience and could have some upside.