David Vanterpool file

Age: 46

Hometown: Silver Spring, Md.

College: St. Bonaventure (played small forward 1991-95).

Playing career: Played in only 22 NBA games for the Wizards in 2001 and in the Continental Basketball Association in Yakima, Wash. Played internationally for Nuova Gorizia (Italy), Jilin (China), Scandone Avellino (Italy), Montepaschi Siena (Italy) and CSKA Moscow.

Coaching experience: Seven seasons on Portland’s staff under Terry Stotts.

Specialty: Vanterpool is the Wolves’ “defensive coordinator” and has helped install concepts and schemes on that end of the floor under Ryan Saunders.