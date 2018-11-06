More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From News Graphics
News Graphics
A closer look at those not in church
They trend toward young and white, but the religiously unaffiliated cross all incomes and education levels.
News Graphics
News Graphics
3M Open at TPC Twin Cities: How the 16th hole gets tougher
Changes are coming to almost every hole at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine. Here's one example, the par-4 16th.
News Graphics
Bike trails in the land of 10,000 lakes
Across the state, more than 1,500 miles of bike trails — some paved, some natural, all off highway — line abandoned railroad beds and cross public lands. Then there are the many bike trails in the metro-area. We have some of the best urban bike options in the country. Pedal one for a close-up experience of Minnesota's many unique landscapes.
News Graphics
INTERACTIVE: Active volcano tracker
Locations of active volcanoes around the world are from The Pacific Disaster Center's (PDC) Active Hazards Map Service
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.