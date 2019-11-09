CREAM AND CRUD OF NFL’S O-LINE CROP
Here are the NFL’s top and bottom five in offensive line play for running and passing the ball, according to Football Outsiders:
Top 5 running ball
Team Record
1. Cowboys 5-3
2. Saints 7-1
3. Bills 6-2
4. Raiders 4-4
5. Vikings 6-3
Bottom 5 running ball
28. Dolphins 1-7
29. Bears 3-5
30. Jets 1-7
31. Chiefs 6-3
32. Bengals 0-8
Top 5 passing ball
Team Record
1. Steelers 4-4
2. Raiders 4-4
3. Rams 5-3
4. Cowboys 5-3
5. 49ers 8-0
Bottom 5 passing ball
28. Cardinals 3-5-1
29. Broncos 3-6
30. Dolphins 1-7
31. Titans 4-5
32. Jets 1-7