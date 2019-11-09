CREAM AND CRUD OF NFL’S O-LINE CROP

Here are the NFL’s top and bottom five in offensive line play for running and passing the ball, according to Football Outsiders:

Top 5 running ball

Team Record

1. Cowboys 5-3

2. Saints 7-1

3. Bills 6-2

4. Raiders 4-4

5. Vikings 6-3

Bottom 5 running ball

28. Dolphins 1-7

29. Bears 3-5

30. Jets 1-7

31. Chiefs 6-3

32. Bengals 0-8

Top 5 passing ball

Team Record

1. Steelers 4-4

2. Raiders 4-4

3. Rams 5-3

4. Cowboys 5-3

5. 49ers 8-0

Bottom 5 passing ball

28. Cardinals 3-5-1

29. Broncos 3-6

30. Dolphins 1-7

31. Titans 4-5

32. Jets 1-7