The Matthew Boldy File

• A 6-foot-2 left winger, he grew 4 inches after barely making the U.S. national development program in 2017.

• Had 33 goals in 64 games for the U.S. U18 team last season, playing with fellow first-round picks Jack Hughes (first), Alex Turcotte (fifth), Trevor Zegras (ninth), Spencer Knight (13th), Cam York (14th), Cole Caufield (15th) and John Beecher (30th).

• A Massachusetts native, he committed to play at Boston College along with Knight and center Alex Newhook (16th overall).

• Ranked ninth among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, his strengths are skill, hockey IQ and creativity. His skating is considered average.