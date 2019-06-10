This is a bad news/good news scenario.

Here’s the bummer: after last year’s cone-filled summer, Sweet Science Ice Cream isn’t returning to the popular lakeside pavilion at St. Paul’s Como Park.

But owner Ashlee Olds isn’t going far away. She’s teaming up with Delicata owner Matty O’Reilly for a series of Friday-and-Saturday pop-ups at the pizzeria, which is located about three blocks west of the park’s western Midway Parkway entrance.

“We are both so excited to partner once again to bring our delicious ice cream to the wonderful Como neighborhood again,” said Olds.

The dates? June 21 (4 to 9 p.m.), June 22 (3 to 9 p.m.), July 5 (4 to 9 p.m.), July 6 (4 to 9 p.m.), July 19 (4 to 9 p.m.), July 20 (3 to 9 p.m.), Aug. 2 (4 to 9 p.m.), Aug. 3 (3 to 9 p.m.), Aug. 16 (4 to 9 p.m.) and Aug. 17 (3 to 9 p.m.).

“Pizza and ice cream is such a classic combo,” said Olds. “We will have 10 flavors of ice cream, floats, flights, waffle cones and of course dog scoops for all the cuties we met at the lake last year.” (That's an image of a double scoop of salted caramel ice cream, a Sweet Science top-seller, at last summer's lakeside shop, above).

Olds and O’Reilly worked together last summer, when O’Reilly operated the pavilion’s Spring Cafe. O’Reilly sold the operation to Lancer Hospitality earlier this year. Lancer has converted the former Sweet Science counter to Lakeside Treats. The walk-up features ice cream, hot dogs, pretzels and root beer floats, and an espresso bar is on the way.

Olds operates a Sweet Science scoop counter at the Keg and Case Market in St. Paul.