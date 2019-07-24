A week of celebration

Three cheers (or more!) for the 185-plus farmers markets in Minnesota. National Farmers Market Week will celebrate in true vegetable style on Aug. 4 with events hosted at the St. Paul Farmers Market (290 E. 5th St., St. Paul). How important is Minnesota agriculture? We're fifth in the nation for agricultural production, with $17 billion in agricultural sales per year. The event is sponsored by the Minnesota Farmers Market Association, the state Department of Agriculture/Minnesota Grown, and the Minnesota Farmers Union. Don't be late as the festivities are from 10:30-11 a.m., and include farm-themed contests (think corn shucking, veggie rolling and more.)

From farm to table

It's not far to the table with the Farm Supper at the Tangletown Gardens/Wise Acre Eatery event in Plato, Minn., on Aug. 17. The gathering begins at 3 p.m. with a social hour and tour of the farm, where most of the food served at the restaurant is grown, as well as where its herd of Scottish Highland cattle and other animals are raised. The meal follows at one lengthy dinner table. The four-course meal is prepared by (who else?) the culinary folks at Wise Acre, and there will be music, libations and a good evening for all. Address will be sent to ticket holders in advance of the event. Tickets are $159 and available at tinyurl.com/yy4ssopb.

LEE SVITAK DEAN