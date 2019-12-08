A "Category 2" Winter Storm for Monday?

Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, snow late. Winds. NW 7-12. High: 34.

SUNDAY NIGHT:: Snow after midnight. Winds: NE 5-10. Low: 21.

MONDAY: Plowable snow. 2" to 4" in metro. Winds: N 10-20. High: 25.

TUESDAY: Sunny peeks. Feels like -15F. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 3. High: 7.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Mostly numb. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: -13. High: 1.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, less frozen. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: -5. High: 24.

FRIDAY: Few flurries. Breathing easier. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 20. High: 33.

SATURDAY: Chance of light snow or flurries. Winds: N 8-13. Wake-up: 27. High: 30.

This Day in Weather History

December 8th

1995: A strong low pressure system passes across Northern Minnesota, producing considerable snowfall in advance of an intense cold front. Snowfall of five to eight inches was common with eight inches recorded at New London and Alexandria. The most snow reported was 9.6 inches in Mound. The Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport received 7.1 inches. The cold front moved through by late morning on the 8th as temperatures dropped 20 degrees within an hour of the frontal passage. Strong northwest winds of 20 to 40 mph immediately behind the front resulted in severe blowing and drifting and white-out conditions in many areas. Over 150 schools closed early or cancelled classes. Many businesses closed early as well. The Governor ordered state offices closed at noon on the 8th, sending thousands of state employees home. Over 100 outbound flights were cancelled at the Twin Cities International Airport, but the airport remained open.

1876: The term 'Blizzard' is first used in the government publication 'Monthly Weather Review.'

1804: John Sayer at the Snake River Fir Trading Post near present day Pine City mentions: 'Cold day. Thermometer 10 degrees below freezing.' Lewis and Clark also noted this cold wave at their winter quarters in Ft. Mandan, North Dakota near present day Bismarck.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

December 8th

Average High: 29F (Record: 50F set in 1990)

Average Low: 15F (Record: -22F set in 1876)

Record Rainfall: 0.44" set in 1963

Record Snowfall: 7.1" set in 1995

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

December 8th

Sunrise: 7:38am

Sunset: 4:32pm

Hours of Daylight: ~8 hours & 53 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 1 minutes & 4 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 6 hours & 44 minutes

Moon Phase for December 8th at Midnight

2.9 Days Until Full "Cold" Moon

"12:12 a.m. EST (0512 GMT) - On occasion, this moon was also called the Moon before Yule. December is also the month the winter cold fastens its grip. Sometimes this moon is referred to as the Full Long Nights Moon, which is an an appropriate name because the nights are now indeed long and the moon is above the horizon a long time. This particular full moon makes its highest arc across the sky because it's diametrically opposite to the low sun. The occurrence of this full moon on this particular date is rather poor timing for those who enjoy the annual performance of the Geminid meteor shower; this display will peak just two nights later and the brilliant light of the moon (which will be residing that same night in Gemini) will likely wash out all but the very brightest of these meteors."

What's in the Night Sky?

"For the southernmost U.S. and similar latitudes – around 30 degrees north latitude – the earliest sunsets of the year happen in late November and early December. For latitudes further north – around 40 degrees N. latitude – the year’s earliest sunsets happen around December 7. That would be the latitude of New York City; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Kansas City, Missouri; Denver, Colorado; Reno, Nevada; Beijing, China; Madrid, Spain; and Naples, Italy. Southern Hemisphere? For 40 degrees south latitude, the year’s earliest sunrises happen around December 7, as you progress toward your year’s longest day at the December solstice. Closer to the Arctic and Antarctic Circles, the earliest sunset and earliest sunrise happen nearer the solstice. The exact date of the Northern Hemisphere’s earliest sunset and the Southern Hemisphere’s earliest sunrise varies by latitude. But, at temperate latitudes, both of these annual hallmarks in our sky come a few to several weeks before the December solstice, not on the solstice as you might expect."

