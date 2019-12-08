Snowy Monday Morning Commute
 
"Snow will move in Sunday night and continue into Monday morning. 3 to 5 inches are expected across central Minnesota and much of west central Wisconsin. Fewer than 3 inches are expected across southern Minnesota. The Monday morning commute will be impacted!"
 

Snowfall Potential Through Early Next Week

Here's NOAA's NDFD data, which shows the heaviest snow from our next system staying mainly north of the Twin Cities metro, where some 4" to 6"+ tallies maybe possible. The Twin Cities metro will likely see lighter amounts, where some 2" to 4" tallies will be possible.

Sunday Weather Outlook
 
Weather conditions on Sunday will still be pretty and mild across the region ahead of our much anticipated clipper that will move through the region overnight Sunday into Monday. Temps on Sunday will warm into the 30s across the southern half of the state, which will be nearly +5F above average.

 

 
Major Winter Storm
 
The simulated radar from PM Sunday through PM Monday shows our next clipper moving through the region with cold enough temps for all snow. This will be a quick hitting event that will drop several inches in a short amount of time, so traveling will likely be problematic. Temps post clipper will drop significantly and it will be some of the coldest air the season by far!
 
Extended Temperature Outlook for the Twin Cities
 
Both the ECMWF (European model) and the GFS (American Model) show a big temp drop as we head into the week ahead. Overnight lows will dip well into the sub-zero range, while daytime highs will struggle to get into the single digits above zero on Wednesday. This will be some of the coldest air that we've seen since last winter.
 
A "Category 2" Winter Storm for Monday?
By Paul Douglas
 
Tornadoes are rated on a scale from 0 to 5. Everyone knows a Category 5 hurricane is far more dangerous than a Category 1. Why not rate winter storms, to better set expectations?
 
In recent years NOAA has been quietly testing just such a scale: the WSSI, or Winter Storm Severity Index. An intense (Category 5) winter storm is "capable of extensive property damage; life-saving actions will be needed."
 
Nothing nearly that dramatic is brewing, but we're still on track for plowable snow amounts Monday. A cool 3-6 inches may pile up in the metro, with a band of 8-12 inches possible from Alexandria and Fergus Falls to Brainerd and Duluth. Ho ho ho. Santa is pleased.
 
A fresh jolt of crisp, population-thinning air direct from the nether regions of the arctic will slap the mercury below zero by midweek, for the first time since early March. No fear. Temperatures rebound above 30F late next week. Any Siberian sting will be fleeting.
 
77 inches at MSP last winter. Another good winter for snow lovers? Yes.
Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, snow late. Winds. NW 7-12. High: 34.

SUNDAY NIGHT:: Snow after midnight. Winds: NE 5-10. Low: 21.

MONDAY: Plowable snow. 2" to 4" in metro. Winds: N 10-20. High: 25.

TUESDAY: Sunny peeks. Feels like -15F. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 3. High: 7.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Mostly numb. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: -13. High: 1.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, less frozen. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: -5. High: 24.

FRIDAY: Few flurries. Breathing easier. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 20. High: 33.

SATURDAY: Chance of light snow or flurries. Winds: N 8-13. Wake-up: 27. High: 30.
This Day in Weather History
December 8th

1995: A strong low pressure system passes across Northern Minnesota, producing considerable snowfall in advance of an intense cold front. Snowfall of five to eight inches was common with eight inches recorded at New London and Alexandria. The most snow reported was 9.6 inches in Mound. The Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport received 7.1 inches. The cold front moved through by late morning on the 8th as temperatures dropped 20 degrees within an hour of the frontal passage. Strong northwest winds of 20 to 40 mph immediately behind the front resulted in severe blowing and drifting and white-out conditions in many areas. Over 150 schools closed early or cancelled classes. Many businesses closed early as well. The Governor ordered state offices closed at noon on the 8th, sending thousands of state employees home. Over 100 outbound flights were cancelled at the Twin Cities International Airport, but the airport remained open.

1876: The term 'Blizzard' is first used in the government publication 'Monthly Weather Review.'

1804: John Sayer at the Snake River Fir Trading Post near present day Pine City mentions: 'Cold day. Thermometer 10 degrees below freezing.' Lewis and Clark also noted this cold wave at their winter quarters in Ft. Mandan, North Dakota near present day Bismarck.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
December 8th

Average High: 29F (Record: 50F set in 1990)
Average Low: 15F (Record: -22F set in 1876)

Record Rainfall: 0.44" set in 1963
Record Snowfall: 7.1" set in 1995
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
December 8th

Sunrise: 7:38am
Sunset: 4:32pm

Hours of Daylight: ~8 hours & 53 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 1 minutes & 4 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 6 hours & 44 minutes
Moon Phase for December 8th at Midnight
2.9 Days Until Full "Cold" Moon

"12:12 a.m. EST (0512 GMT) - On occasion, this moon was also called the Moon before Yule. December is also the month the winter cold fastens its grip. Sometimes this moon is referred to as the Full Long Nights Moon, which is an an appropriate name because the nights are now indeed long and the moon is above the horizon a long time. This particular full moon makes its highest arc across the sky because it's diametrically opposite to the low sun. The occurrence of this full moon on this particular date is rather poor timing for those who enjoy the annual performance of the Geminid meteor shower; this display will peak just two nights later and the brilliant light of the moon (which will be residing that same night in Gemini) will likely wash out all but the very brightest of these meteors."

What's in the Night Sky?

"For the southernmost U.S. and similar latitudes – around 30 degrees north latitude – the earliest sunsets of the year happen in late November and early December. For latitudes further north – around 40 degrees N. latitude – the year’s earliest sunsets happen around December 7. That would be the latitude of New York City; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Kansas City, Missouri; Denver, Colorado; Reno, Nevada; Beijing, China; Madrid, Spain; and Naples, Italy. Southern Hemisphere? For 40 degrees south latitude, the year’s earliest sunrises happen around December 7, as you progress toward your year’s longest day at the December solstice. Closer to the Arctic and Antarctic Circles, the earliest sunset and earliest sunrise happen nearer the solstice. The exact date of the Northern Hemisphere’s earliest sunset and the Southern Hemisphere’s earliest sunrise varies by latitude. But, at temperate latitudes, both of these annual hallmarks in our sky come a few to several weeks before the December solstice, not on the solstice as you might expect."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

Sunday Weather Outlook

Temperatures in the Central US will be nearly +5F to +15F above average on Sunday. Enjoy it because we have some big changes coming up this week as Arctic air sags south the international border. Temps by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week will be well below average!
 
National Weather Outlook
 
Weather conditions look pretty active as we head through the rest of the weekend and into early next week. A storm system will move out of the Rockies and into the Central US with widespread snow showers and areas of heavy rain. The heaviest snow will be confined to the mountains and the far north, while areas of heavy rain will develop to the South and places east of the Mississippi River Valley.
 

Heavy Ranifall Potential
 
The 7-day precipitation forecast from NOAA's WPC, shows areas of heavy precipitation across parts of the West Coast and especially the higher elevations. Another area of heavy precipitation will develop east of the Mississippi River Valley, where several inches of rain will be possible.
 
"Last month was the joint hottest November on record - on a par with temperatures seen in 2015 and 2016, data from EU's Earth observation programme shows"
 
"Last month was the joint hottest November on record, according to a new report that uses multiple data sets to calculate global temperatures. The most recent monthly analysis from the EU's climate change service shows global temperatures were 0.64°C warmer than the average for November between 1981 and 2010. Last month was the joint highest November on record – on par with the same month in 2015 and 2016 – and was also the sixth month in a row to approach or break a temperature record. The temperatures are based on datasets from the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service, which use computer-generated analysis of billions of measurements from satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations worldwide. The findings show that most land areas saw above-average temperatures for the month, apart from much of the eastern US and Canada and an area of central Asia from Siberia to the coast of Iran. Europe's autumn temperatures, running from September to November, were 1.1°C above the average that was recorded for between 1981 to 2010."
 
See more from DailyMail HERE:
 
"Climate Change Is Accelerating, Bringing World ‘Dangerously Close’ to Irreversible Change"
 
"More devastating fires in California. Persistent drought in the Southwest. Record flooding in Europe and Africa. A heat wave, of all things, in Greenland. Climate change and its effects are accelerating, with climate related disasters piling up, season after season. “Things are getting worse,” said Petteri Taalas, Secretary General of the World Meteorological Organization, which on Tuesday issued its annual state of the global climate report, concluding a decade of what it called exceptional global heat. “It’s more urgent than ever to proceed with mitigation.” But reducing greenhouse gas emissions to fight climate change will require drastic measures, Dr. Taalas said. “The only solution is to get rid of fossil fuels in power production, industry and transportation,” he said."
 
See more from NY Times HERE:
 

"Damaging rains from hurricanes can be more intense after winds subside"
 
"Howling wind drives torrential rain sideways as tall, slender palms bow and tree limbs snap. A hurricane approaches, its gale-force winds wreak havoc as it nears the coast. Storm surges combine with the downpour, inundating the area with water. But according to new research, the rains that come once the storm has weakened may actually be more intense than when the storm is at its strongest. "The highest intensities of rainfall occur after the hurricanes have weakened to tropical storms, not when they first make landfall as major hurricanes," said lead author Danielle Touma, a postdoctoral scholar at the University of California, Santa Barbara. The study appears in the journal Geophysical Research Letters."
 
See more from Phys.org HERE:
 

