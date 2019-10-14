– The wait is over.

After getting off to the worst start in franchise history by dropping its first four games, the Wild finally climbed out of that rut Monday afternoon with a 2-0 win over the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.

Alex Stalock had 26 saves for his sixth career shutout.

The catalyst to the victory was someone who wasn’t even on the ice for most of those losses.

In just his second appearance of the season, center Victor Rask scored the lone tally 9 minutes, 23 seconds into the third period to break a sleepy stalemate.

Rask picked up a loose puck pushed to the middle by linemate Jordan Greenway and roofed it over Ottawa goalie Craig Anderson, who finished with 33 saves.

Joel Eriksson Ek of the Wild got down the boards past Ottawa’s Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) early in Monday’s game.

Before then, the Wild blanked on six power play opportunities and a pair of breakaway chances from wingers Luke Kunin and Jason Zucker.

Stalock and the Wild penalty killers survived five chances for the Senators’ power play, including one late in the third to preserve the team’s lead.

Winger Zach Parise added an empty-net goal with 2:19 remaining.