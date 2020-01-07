When a British couple dropped off a few boxes at a recycling center after clearing out the house of a dead relative a few weeks ago, they drove off with no idea what they had really left behind.

Tucked away inside one of the boxes was 15,000 pounds in cash — nearly $20,000.

Luckily for the pair, a hawk-eyed — and honest — employee at the waste center helped ensure that the money made its way back to them.

When the team at the recycling center, at Midsomer Norton in southwestern England, found themselves with the unexplained box brimming with hundreds of 20-pound notes in a place where garden waste and broken furniture and electrical items are the usual fare, they started by calling police.

Then they turned to technology. First, the staff members ran through the dump's CCTV footage until a man was spotted on camera leaving the box behind. After watching him on video returning to his car, the workers matched it to its license plate, which had been automatically scanned by cameras that track all vehicles driving into the depot. Police traced the car's owner and address.

Without revealing what exactly had been discovered, the police interviewed the couple until they were satisfied that their account of events aligned with the property abandoned at the recycling center.

The couple, who were in their mid- to late 60s and requested that their names not be released, told police that the dead relative had a habit of hiding money around the house. Nonetheless, the police said, they were "shocked" and "aghast" when they learned of the cash found among what they had thought were worthless items.

The recycling center staff were praised for their actions and detective work that went beyond expectations.

"Without their diligent attitude, integrity and assistance, the family would never have known about the money found, and we would not have been able to return it to them," the police statement said.

The police revealed that the couple gave a reward to the staff member who came across the money — and who could have been in line to claim it if the owners had not been found — but did not specify what it was.