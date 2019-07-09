Shuffling shortstops

Cristian Guzman was the Twins’ Opening Day shortstop for six seasons, from 1999-2004. After that, no Twin has had more than two Opening Day starts at shortstop.

2019 Jorge Polanco

2018 Eduardo Escobar

2017 Jorge Polanco

2016 Eduardo Escobar

2015 Danny Santana

2014 Pedro Florimon

2013 Pedro Florimon

2012 Jamey Carroll

2011 Alexi Casilla

2010 J.J. Hardy

2009 Nick Punto

2008 Adam Everett

2007 Jason Bartlett

2006 Juan Castro

2005 Jason Bartlett