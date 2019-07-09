Shuffling shortstops
Cristian Guzman was the Twins’ Opening Day shortstop for six seasons, from 1999-2004. After that, no Twin has had more than two Opening Day starts at shortstop.
2019 Jorge Polanco
2018 Eduardo Escobar
2017 Jorge Polanco
2016 Eduardo Escobar
2015 Danny Santana
2014 Pedro Florimon
2013 Pedro Florimon
2012 Jamey Carroll
2011 Alexi Casilla
2010 J.J. Hardy
2009 Nick Punto
2008 Adam Everett
2007 Jason Bartlett
2006 Juan Castro
2005 Jason Bartlett
