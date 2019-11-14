A single card, written by a stranger, became an important touchstone for the recipient, a woman diagnosed with breast cancer. The woman kept the card on her nightstand and read it every night before bed. She brought it with her to every appointment.

“That was the only card she got,” says Gina Mulligan, founder of Girls Love Mail (girlslovemail.com), a nonprofit that sends handwritten cards and letters of support to breast cancer patients across the United States.

Such is the power of one missive. Consider that multiplied across 145,000 letters, the number forwarded since the charity began in 2011.

In 2009, Mulligan, of Folsom, Calif., was writing a novel in the form of a series of letters (later published as “From Across the Room”), when she received a diagnosis of breast cancer. She was flooded with 200 cards and letters of support, mostly from people she didn’t know but whom she suspects were friends of her colleagues and church friends. “It was very strange, and I was sensitive to it because of my research with letters. I realized how special they were.”

While Mulligan was receiving the letters, she was undergoing six weeks of daily radiation treatment and seeing the same women in the prep room. “Some were there by themselves without family or friends,” she says. “We all think everyone has a support system, but that’s not true.”

Once Mulligan emerged from treatment — at age 51, she is now 10 years cancer-free — she mulled how to help others. She was thinking about the various campaigns to support U.S. military troops and had a light bulb moment — she could organize letters for breast cancer warriors. “Letters are tangible; you can reread them,” Mulligan says. “You get that feeling of not being alone, of being cared for.”

People send handwritten cards or letters to Girls Love Mail, where Mulligan and volunteers screen them. They then send them on to 165 cancer centers across the country, for distribution by nurse navigators. Centers that deal with metastatic cancers and higher stages will screen the letters a second time to ensure they’re appropriate.

Kathleen Ellis of Austin, Texas, underwent breast cancer surgeryin May. In June, her oncologist handed her a Girls Love Mail envelope. “I opened it and it said, ‘To the awesome woman holding this card.’ I just burst into tears. It was a such a sweet thing from a stranger.”

Many studies show a connection between social support and health outcomes.

“Definitely what I see is that these letters give these patients a network of support,” says Stephanie Brown, a breast cancer nurse navigator at Sutter Health in Sacramento. “And something that is tangible to them that they will keep and cherish throughout their entire cancer journey.”

Brown believes the best letters are “ones that say, ‘I know you’re going through a hard situation, but stay strong and positive and know that people are thinking about you, and they care about how you’re doing.’ ”

The woman who kept her sole letter by her bedside wrote a thank-you note to its author. Girls Love Mail letters are signed by first name and last initial only, but because the author had an unusual first name, Mulligan was able to forward the regards.

“I love that example, because we forget the impact of our kindness. It took 10 minutes to write the letter, and it meant so much to someone else.”





