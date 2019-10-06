Fall Colors Popping!
One of my favorite things about fall is the the beautiful display of color that nature provides. One of my favorite spots to see this is along the MN North Shore! Take a look that this view from the Oberg Mountain Loop that Mark A. caught on September 28th. According to the MN DNR, areas along the North Shore and in northern MN are seeing peak color right now, but unfortunately strong winds will likely have these beautiful leaves raining to the forest floor on Sunday.
___________________________________________________________________________
MN Fall Color Update
According to the MN DNR, the latest fall color report suggests peak color ongoing now across parts of northern MN, while much of the rest of the state is approaching 50% or more of peak color.
_______________________________________________________________________
Typical Peak Color Across the State
According to the MN DNR, peak color typically arrives across the far northern part of the state in mid/late September, while folks in the Twin Cities have to wait until late September/mid October. It's hard to believe, but fall colors will be here before you know it!
_____________________________________________________________________________
How Does Weather Effect the Leaves?
Did you know that weather has a big impact on the fall color? Weather conditions that are either too wet or too dry can lead to premature displays or even dull, muted color displays. The best weather would be a warm, wet summer that gives way to sunny, cool fall days. Read more below:
_________________________________________________________________________
Weather outlook for Sunday
Here's the weather outlook for Sunday, which thankfully, looks drier across most of the state. We certainly won't have the washout like we did Saturday morning, but there still could be a few showers across the northern half of the state. Note that temps will still be running a few degrees below average for this early October, but enjoy it because we're getting indications of highs potentially only warming into the 40s with snow flurries on Friday - YIKES! Stay tuned...
____________________________________________________________________
Windy Sunday Ahead
Sunday looks like a fairly wind day across the region as well with winds gusting up to near 30mph at times. Unfortunately, those pretty fall color might stripped from trees across the northern half of the state that is enjoying peak color now.
_______________________________________________________________________
Drier Weather Ahead!
It certainly has been a wet stretch with several inches of rain falling across parts of the region since the beginning of the month. Thankfully, we should have a few days of 'drier' weather before our next waterlogged storm system arrives late week.
________________________________________________________________________
Late Week Storm System
While it's still a little early to talk specifics, here's the GFS (American Model) solution for our late week system. It appears that precipitation will start on Thursday and could lingering into Friday. Note the green and blue colors, which indicate the potential and rain & SNOW! Again, it's still early and there will likely be some changes, but some of us could potentially see some snow flurries later this week if it's cold enough. Stay tuned!
______________________________________________________________________________
Minnesota Crop Progress & Condition - September 30th
"Corn dented or beyond was 88 percent, 16 days behind last year and 2 weeks behind the 5-year average. Twenty-two percent of corn was mature, 18 days behind last year and 2 weeks behind normal. Corn harvested for silage reached 43 percent this week, 13 days behind average. Corn condition was rated 53 percent good to excellent, falling slightly from the previous week. Ninety percent of soybeans were turning color or beyond, 13 days behind last year and 8 days behind the average. Sixty percent of soybeans have begun dropping leaves, 12 days behind last year and 8 days behind normal. Five percent of the soybean crop has been harvested, 15 days behind last year and 11 days behind average Soybean condition was rated 56 percent good to excellent."
____________________________________________________________________________
Average First Frosts of the Season Nearing...
Looking back at the last 30 years of data at the MSP Airport, the average first frost (32F or colder) is October 12th, which is only a few days from now. The earliest was on September 20th back in 1991, but the latest was November 18th in 2016. Last year, our first frost was on October 11th.
____________________________________________________________________________
Wettest Start to Any Year on Record at the MSP Airport
Well, if you haven't noticed it's been pretty wet this year and according to the latest numbers, MSP is actually at its wettest start to any year on record (January 1st - October 3rd) with a total of 36.02" of liquid. If we didn't pick up anymore precipitation for the rest of the year, this would be the 14th wettest year on record! By the way, the wettest year was in 2016 when we picked up 40.32", so we are only 4.30" away from that and we still have nearly 3 months left of 2019 left!