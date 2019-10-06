Fall Colors Popping!

One of my favorite things about fall is the the beautiful display of color that nature provides. One of my favorite spots to see this is along the MN North Shore! Take a look that this view from the Oberg Mountain Loop that Mark A. caught on September 28th. According to the MN DNR, areas along the North Shore and in northern MN are seeing peak color right now, but unfortunately strong winds will likely have these beautiful leaves raining to the forest floor on Sunday.

___________________________________________________________________________ MN Fall Color Update According to the MN DNR, the latest fall color report suggests peak color ongoing now across parts of northern MN, while much of the rest of the state is approaching 50% or more of peak color. _______________________________________________________________________ Typical Peak Color Across the State According to the MN DNR, peak color typically arrives across the far northern part of the state in mid/late September, while folks in the Twin Cities have to wait until late September/mid October. It's hard to believe, but fall colors will be here before you know it! _____________________________________________________________________________ How Does Weather Effect the Leaves? Did you know that weather has a big impact on the fall color? Weather conditions that are either too wet or too dry can lead to premature displays or even dull, muted color displays. The best weather would be a warm, wet summer that gives way to sunny, cool fall days. Read more below:

Weather outlook for Sunday

Here's the weather outlook for Sunday, which thankfully, looks drier across most of the state. We certainly won't have the washout like we did Saturday morning, but there still could be a few showers across the northern half of the state. Note that temps will still be running a few degrees below average for this early October, but enjoy it because we're getting indications of highs potentially only warming into the 40s with snow flurries on Friday - YIKES! Stay tuned...

Windy Sunday Ahead

Sunday looks like a fairly wind day across the region as well with winds gusting up to near 30mph at times. Unfortunately, those pretty fall color might stripped from trees across the northern half of the state that is enjoying peak color now.



Drier Weather Ahead!

It certainly has been a wet stretch with several inches of rain falling across parts of the region since the beginning of the month. Thankfully, we should have a few days of 'drier' weather before our next waterlogged storm system arrives late week.



Late Week Storm System

While it's still a little early to talk specifics, here's the GFS (American Model) solution for our late week system. It appears that precipitation will start on Thursday and could lingering into Friday. Note the green and blue colors, which indicate the potential and rain & SNOW! Again, it's still early and there will likely be some changes, but some of us could potentially see some snow flurries later this week if it's cold enough. Stay tuned!

