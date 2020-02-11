For golf fanatic Justin Hadler of Plymouth, landing a PXG store in Minnesota is the most exciting retail development imaginable.

“I play a lot. About once a month in the winter and up to 80 rounds in the summer at home,” said Hadler, a software executive. “I love the feel, the forgiveness, and the ease of use with PXG clubs.”

PXG has only been around for five years, but the Scottsdale, Ariz.-based firm quickly built a reputation as a disrupter in a golf equipment. Its endorsers now include top players like Zach Johnson, Ryan Moore, Billy Horschel, Charl Schwartzel, and Lydia Ko.

“We chose the Twin Cities because it’s in the Top 10 of U.S. golf cities,” said Bob Parsons, founder and CEO of Parsons Xtreme Golf. “We like Minneapolis because of the long, cold winters. During the winter when golfers aren’t on a golf trip, they go to golf stores.”

The newly-opened, 7,000-square-foot location in Southdale features clubs, apparel, fitting bays, a putting green, and a player’s lounge.

Prices for a single club range from $375 for a hybrid utility club to $650 for a milled wedge to “get you out of trouble in the bunker,” said Ty Munneke, territory sales leader for the Upper Midwest.

Munneke describes the special order-only clubs as an affordable luxury that involve a one- to two-hour custom fitting.

The store carries more than 350 shaft options and multiple head types. With Trackman simulators, fitters analyze the best club length, weight, lie angle, loft and head type. Right and left handed club options are available but because of the large variety of custom fits, no distinction is made between men’s and women’s clubs, Munneke said.

Besides an entrance within the mall, the store can also be accessed off 66th Street near the dining pavilion between Macy’s and Life Time.