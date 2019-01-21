GRANITE FALLS, Minn. — A 94-year-old woman was found dead after an apartment fire in Granite Falls.
Firefighters who responded to the scene Saturday afternoon found the body of Vivian Jeseritz.
Authorities are still investigating and didn't immediately release a cause of death.
