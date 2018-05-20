KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — Former President George H.W. Bush is in Maine for the summer.
The 93-year-old arrived Sunday evening at his seaside home in Kennebunkport. Dozens of residents greeted his motorcade at the town's Dock Square, with some waving flags and holding signs.
Friends say the nation's 41st president was eager to get to Maine after enduring the death of his wife, Barbara, and then falling ill with a blood infection.
Bush has spent part of every summer in Kennebunkport since childhood with the exception of his service as a naval aviator in World War II. Officials say they anticipate a low-key summer with family and friends.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
NRA links school violence to Ritalin but experts deny link
The National Rifle Association's incoming president has linked school shootings and other violence to using medications such as Ritalin. Retired Lt. Col. Oliver North told…
National
North Dakota politician accused in peeping incident ends run
A North Dakota politician accused in a peeping incident at a college campus says he is dropping out of the race for secretary of state.
National
The Latest: Justice Department asks IG to widen probe of FBI
The Latest on the special counsel's probe into Russian election meddling (all times local):
National
Dayton, GOP still at odds as session nears conclusion
Minnesota lawmakers rushed on their last workday Sunday to pass the final pieces of their budget and tax plans. However, with indications that Gov. Mark Dayton wouldn't sign any of it, the session could end the same way it started: in a stalemate.
National
93-year-old ex-president Bush arrives in Maine for summer
Former President George H.W. Bush is in Maine for the summer.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.