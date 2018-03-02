HOUSTON — Emergency personnel in Houston have released audio from a 911 call in which the new resident of an old house describes finding human remains between two walls.

The Houston Chronicle reports the March 4, 2017, recording is of a man who moved into the 1930s-era home once owned by Mary Cerruti and says he "found a human skeleton" and "didn't know exactly who to call."

The man and his wife had recently moved into the rental house. He noticed a broken floorboard in the attic before locating bones, shoes and glasses.

Cerruti was 61 and living alone when neighbors reported her missing in 2015. Her home was later foreclosed and sold.

Officials believe Cerruti accidentally fell through the attic and became trapped. A medical examiner in January identified her remains.