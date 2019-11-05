CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — Authorities say a South Florida 911 dispatch supervisor was watching "I Am Mother" on Netflix while a caller tried to get help after someone shot out her car's windshield.

Records show a 34-minute delay in the June 9 call being dispatched to an officer. The victim told the South Florida SunSentinel she finally drove herself to the police station.

The call was logged as a "suspicious incident" rather than a priority. Investigators wanted to know how the error happened and how the supervisor missed it.

An internal affairs investigation found Netflix, Hulu and Xfinity TV were the most used applications on Julie Vidaud's computer. She told investigators she wouldn't have been watching the movie.

She's expected to receive a two-day suspension. One dispatcher was fired and another left the agency.