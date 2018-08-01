ST. PAUL, Minn. — Service was being restored after a statewide 911 outage prevented Minnesotans from making emergency calls.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Emergency Communications Network tweeted that the brief outage was resolved by 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The outage affected the Twin Cities metro area and several counties across the state. The Star Tribune reports Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport also was affected.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the outage lasted about 45 minutes in Ramsey County.
The state's 911 service provider is investigating the cause of the outage.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
South Metro
Cause of 911 call disruption remains a mystery
The afternoon outage hit police and county law enforcement departments across the Twin Cities metro area and around Minnesota. Officials are sharing alternative numbers to call in case of emergency.
Minneapolis
Freeman pledges to strengthen sex assault investigations
The Hennepin County attorney said he was surprised at how many cases seem to go nowhere.
West Metro
Fort Snelling story widens with stories of slavery
Historian Joseph McGill will lecture and then sleep at the fort Saturday.
South Metro
Maple Grove man suspected of pushing 8-year-old off Apple Valley waterslide
The boy is in stable condition after falling 31 feet to the ground, police say.
Local
Boy found dead at playground in southwestern Minnesota, police say
A 9-year-old boy was found dead at a playground in southwestern Minnesota on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.Police Chief Eric Schwarzrock identified the boy as…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.