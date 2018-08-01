ST. PAUL, Minn. — Service was being restored after a statewide 911 outage prevented Minnesotans from making emergency calls.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Emergency Communications Network tweeted that the brief outage was resolved by 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The outage affected the Twin Cities metro area and several counties across the state. The Star Tribune reports Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport also was affected.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the outage lasted about 45 minutes in Ramsey County.

The state's 911 service provider is investigating the cause of the outage.