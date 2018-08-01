Emergency 911 lines throughout the state were being restored early Wednesday evening after a brief disruption.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport also was affected.

During the disruption, police and county law enforcement departments tweeted out alternative numbers to call.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office tweeted: “URGENT: We’ve been notified of a partial disruption to the 911 phone number for our dispatch center and others in the metro-area. If you need first responders call 952-258-5321 until further notice. We’re working with phone carries to resolve the issue. Text to 911 is operational.”

Here’s a list of numbers to call for other departments:

Edina: 952-826-1600.

St. Louis Park: 952-924-2618.

Scott County: 952-445-1411.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: 612-726-5577.

Stearns County: 320-251-4240 or 320-251-1200.

Benton County: 320-968-7201.

Anoka County: 763-427-1212.

Ramsey Co.: 651-767-0640.

Dakota Co.: 952-322-2323.

State Patrol west metro: 651-582-1502.

State Patrol east metro: 651-582-1500.

Minneapolis: 612-348-2345.

Washington County: 651-439-9381.

Sherburne County: 763-765-3595.

Eagan: 651-322-2323.

Wyoming: 651-257-4100.

Maplewood: 651-291-1111.