CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students frantically describe a deadly shooting on a North Carolina campus and ask for help in a series of newly released 911 calls.

Charlotte government officials on Friday released 48 emergency calls from students and faculty members after a gunman opened fire in a University of North Carolina-Charlotte class on Tuesday. The calls give a sense of the chaos unfolding as students sought help during the attack.

One caller described hearing at least five shots. Another said the gunman was wearing black and carrying a pistol. That caller said: "He was still shooting when we were leaving."

Another caller was asked if she needed police, firefighters or paramedics. She replied: "All of it."

Twenty-two-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell faces murder charges and other counts. The shooting killed two and wounded four.