ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities found a body Thursday in an alligator-infested pond in central Florida a day after getting a 911 call reporting someone screaming that they'd been bitten before going under the water.
Orange County Sheriff's deputies initially thought they were looking for a teenage boy since a witness told 911 dispatchers Wednesday evening that he saw a teen flailing and screaming. But after crews pulled the body from the retention pond early Thursday, they discovered it was a woman who remained unidentified, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.
The woman's body showed no signs of trauma from a gator bite, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies don't know how the woman got into the fenced-off retention pond, and they said they have no reports of a missing woman.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Orange County Fire Rescue and the Orange County Sheriff's Office took part in the search.
