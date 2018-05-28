GREENWOOD, S.C. — A 9-year-old South Carolina boy selling lemonade to help his sick baby brother has raised nearly $6,000 in two hours.
Andrew Emery wants to help his parents pay for the medical bills for his little brother Dylan. The infant suffers from Krabbe disease, a rare and often lethal neurological condition.
So on Saturday, Emery spent two hours at used truck dealership Southern Wheels in Greenwood, selling lemonade and #TeamDylan t-shirts. He raised $5,860 to be added to $1,300 raised at a Friday benefit concert and $5,600 from a GoFundMe site for his brother, currently in a Pittsburgh hospital.
Andrew told The Index-Journal of Greenwood that he wants to buy his baby brother a teddy bear along with paying his medical bills.
