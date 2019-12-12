– Until this week, Laurent Simons was on track to become the world’s youngest university graduate.

The 9-year-old Belgian prodigy was working on a brain-connected electrical chip for his final project at the Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands, with the hope that he would complete his coursework and receive a diploma before he turned 10 on Dec. 26.

It would have been a perfect Christmas gift, said his father, Alexander Simons, capping off a frenetic few years in which Laurent started primary school at age 4, went to high school at 6 and entered the university in Eindhoven at 9.

But the plan went awry on Monday, when Laurent’s parents terminated his studies at the university over a dispute about the boy’s possible graduation date.

The university said in a statement that Simons had “repeated his explicit wish that his son should obtain his bachelor’s degree at the age of 9,” which the university considered not feasible given the exams he still needed to pass.

Simons rejected an offer in which Laurent would have graduated next year without a specific deadline, arguing that such a delay was unacceptable. The university had used his son “like a Christmas tree,” he said, a glittering ornament that made the institution shine.

“He wasn’t making it,” the university spokesman, Ivo Jongsma, said about Laurent’s previous graduation plans. “But of course it wasn’t a problem for us,” he added. “He’s a genius; he would still have been one of the fastest ever” to graduate from a university.

Laurent made international headlines last month when his parents publicized the news that he would graduate with a degree in electrical engineering by the end of the year. He had enrolled at the Eindhoven university in March, and his mentor there, Professor Peter Baltus, said that Laurent was on track to finish a three-year program in just 10 months. “His absorption capacity is very high,” Baltus said.

In a phone interview last month, Laurent said he wanted to study medicine, get his doctorate and make artificial organs. He said he wanted to help people like his grandparents, who had heart problems.

As Laurent’s potential graduation date came closer, his parents made him available for interviews and posted pictures on an Instagram account that gained tens of thousands of followers in a few weeks. But the university told his parents that their son would need more time to complete his studies. Simons accused the Dutch institution of trying to delay Laurent’s plans to study for a Ph.D. at a “high-end” university in the United States.

Simons described Laurent as disappointed that he would not graduate this year.

Simons said about his son: “As we say here, high trees catch a lot of wind.”